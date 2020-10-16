MAZ Vs JUA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Live

Mazatlan FC and Juarez will face each other in Liga MX at Estadio de Mazatlan on October 16, Friday (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 8:00 am IST. Here's a look at our MAZ vs JUA Dream11 prediction, MAZ vs JUA Dream11 team and probable MAZ vs JUA playing 11.

MAZ vs JUA live: MAZ vs JUA Dream11 prediction and preview

Mazatlan FC find themselves at the bottom of the table, having so far played 13 games with ten points in the bag (two wins, four draws). Their counterparts, on the other hand, are 12th in the table having played the same number of matches. Juarez have won three and drawn five.

Based on current form and performances, our MAZ vs JUA Dream11 prediction is that both teams have a fair shot at winning this tie. Juarez will feel they can put up a show having drawn their last game while Mazaltan FC have lost their last three.

¡Raza! Aquí les compartimos cómo serán los ingresos al Kraken de acuerdo a la zona que hayan adquirido. Sino tienen boletos NO asistan al estadio, no habrá venta de boletos. #ARREbatando ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/a96MKpsmqR — Mazatlán F. C. (@MazatlanFC) October 16, 2020

MAZ vs JUA Dream11 prediction: Probable MAZ vs JUA playing 11

Mazatlan FC probable XI - S Sosa, J Antonio Padilla, J Enrique Ortiz Cortes, N Díaz, C Alonso Vargas, L Ángel Mendoza, R Meraz, M Rodríguez, C Ramírez, M Sansores, C Huerta

Juarez probable XI - D Lezcano, M Fabian, B Armoa, W Mendieta, J Esquivel, M Rabunal, A Acosta, B Romo, A Mendoza, E Vazquez and G Valezquez.

MAZ vs JUA live: MAZ vs JUA Dream11 team, top picks

MAZ vs JUA top picks: Mazatlan FC

Cándido Ramírez

Nicolás Día

MAZ vs JUA top picks: Juarez

A Acosta

B Romo

MAZ vs JUA Dream11 prediction: MAZ vs JUA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - D Lezcano,

Defenders - M Fabian, B Armoa, W Mendieta, J Enrique Ortiz Cortes, N Díaz

Midfielders - A Acosta (VC), B Romo

Forwards - C Ramírez, C Huerta (C), G Valezquez.

Note: The above MAZ vs JUA Dream11 prediction, MAZ vs JUA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MAZ vs JUA Dream11 team and MAZ vs JUA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Mazaltan FC Twitter