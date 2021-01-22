MAZ Vs SAN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Liga BBVA MX Torneo Clausura Preview

Mazatlán FC will play Santos on Matchday 3 of the upcoming Liga BBVA MX Torneo Clausura 2021. The fixture is set to be played on Saturday, January 23, at the Estadio Mazatlán and is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 AM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the MAZ vs SAN Dream11 prediction, playing11, top picks, and other match details.

⚠️ AVISO IMPORTANTE ⚠️



Nuestro partido de la Jornada 3 ante @ClubSantos se jugará a puerta cerrada en el Kraken.



En próximos días daremos información a nuestros Cañoneros Fundadores.#ARREbatando ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/qxcxUu2pvX — Mazatlán F. C. (@MazatlanFC) January 21, 2021

11th-ranked Mazatlán FC are set to take on second-placed Santos as both teams look to gather three important points in their kitty and start off the season in a strong manner. Santos who are unbeaten in the tournament will start with a small advantage over Mazatlán FC who lost 3-0 in their last outing against Pumas.

MAZ vs SAN Dream11 Team (Squads)

Mazatlán FC- Efrain Velarde, Nicolás Diaz, Néstor Vidrio, Nicolás Vikonis, Ricardo Gutiérrez, Carlos Vargas, Israel Jiménez, José Ortiz, Luis Gabriel Rey, Walter Sandoval, Giovanni Augusto, Roberto Meraz, Jorge Padilla, Mario Osuna, Luis Mendoza, Camilo Sanvezzo, Ulises Cardona, Daniel Amador, Lorenzo Reyes, Manuel Pérez, Cándido Ramírez, Iván Moreno, Rodrigo Millar, Fernando Aristeguieta, Ricardo Marín

Also Read Jurgen Klopp Dejected As Premier League Winners Liverpool Suffer Upset Loss To Burnley

Santos- Ismael Govea, Carlos Orrantia, Jonathan Díaz, Carlos Acevedo, Manuel Lajud, Félix Torres, Oscar Bernal, Hugo Rodríguez, Arelibetsiel Hernandez,Omar Campos Monjarraz, Jesús Ocejo, Santiago Muñoz, Eduardo Aguirre, Doria, Jesús Isijara, José Ávila, Diego Valdés, Alan Cervantes, Adrian Lozano, Fernando Gorriarán, Octavio Rivero, David Andrade, Ronaldo Prieto, Brian Lozano, Manuel Balda, Ulises Rivas, Juan Ferney Otero, Ignacio Jeraldino, Ayrton Preciado

Also Read Arsenal Transfer News: Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard Set To Replace Ozil At Emirates

MAZ vs SAN playing 11

Mazatlán FC- Nicolás Vikonis, Israel Jiménez, Luis Mendoza, Efrain Velarde, Nicolás Diaz, Lorenzo Reyes, José Ortiz, Walter Sandoval, Rodrigo Millar, Fernando Aristeguieta, Camilo Sanvezzo

Also Read Ronald Koeman FIRES Barca Players For Two Missed Penalties Despite Spanish Cup Progression

Santos: Carlos Acevedo, Ronaldo Prieto, Jesús Ocejo, Félix Torres, Juan Ferney Otero, Doria, Diego Valdés, Jonathan Díaz, Fernando Gorriarán, Alan Cervantes, Jesús Isijara

MAZ vs SAN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Carlos Acevedo

Defenders- Félix Torres, Nicolás Diaz, Acevedo, Doria José Ortiz

Midfielders- Lorenzo Reyes, Diego Valdés, Rodrigo Millar, Fernando Gorriarán

Strikers- Camilo Sanvezzo, Jesús Isijara

Also Read Jurgen Klopp, Sean Dyche Involved In HEATED Half-time Exchange As Burnley End Anfield Run

MAZ vs SAN Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Jesús Isijara or Camilo Sanvezzo

Vice-Captain- Diego Valdés or Lorenzo Reyes

MAZ vs SAN Match Prediction

Mazatlán FC will have to sort out their defensive issues as the hosts have conceded 5 goals in just two matches. Tomas Boy's men will have to work very hard defensively against Santos who come into the match banking on two consecutive clean-sheets. We predict a narrow win for Santos as the result of this game.

Prediction: Mazatlan FC 0 -1 Santos

Note: The above MAZ vs SAN Dream11 prediction, MAZ vs SAN Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MAZ vs SAN Dream11 Team and MAZ vs SAN playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.