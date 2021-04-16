Mazatlan Vs Atlas Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

Mazatlan will square off against Atlas in the upcoming game of the Liga MX. The match will be played at the Estadio de Mazatlán in Mexico. The match is scheduled to kick off on Friday, April 16 at 8:30 PM local time (Saturday, April 17 at 8:00 AM IST). Here is how to watch Mazatlan vs Atlas live stream, the Mazatlan vs Atlas team news, and other important details of this exciting Liga MX game.

Mazatlan vs Atlas prediction and preview

Heading into this match, Mazatlan have not been in the best of form as Tomás Boy's side are currently in eleventh place in the Liga MX table. They have just won five games in the season and have recorded two draws and seven losses. As a result, they have it all to do if they are to finish in the top four places and qualify for the Final Series.

On the other hand, Atlas have been in far better form. Leandro Cufré's men are currently sixth in the Liga MX table and are four points clear of their opponents this week. Atlas have currently won six games, drawn three and lost five. With this record, Cufré's side are still in a good position to challenge for the top four places and qualify for the Final Series. However, winning this game will be crucial. Considering the form of the two teams, our Mazatlan vs Atlas prediction is Mazatlan 1-2 Atlas.

Mazatlan vs Atlas team news

Both teams are expected to start similar squads as they have not reported any injuries and the predicted line-up for both Mazatlan and Atlas are given below.

Predicted starting line-up for Mazatlan: Nicolás Vikonis, Néstor Vidrio, Israel Jiménez, Nicolás Diaz, Wálter Sandoval, Carlos Vargas, Lolo Reyes, Cándido Ramírez, Luis Mendoza, Camilo Sanvezzo, Mario Osuna

Predicted starting line-up for Atlas: Camilo Vargas, Anderson Santamaria, Luis Reyes, Jose Abella, Jesus Alberto Angulo, Renato Ibarra, Luciano Acosta, Jairo Torres, Edgar Zaldivar, Victor Malcorra, Milton Caraglio.

How to watch Mazatlan vs Atlas live in India?

Unfortunately for Indian fans, the Mazatlan vs Atlas game will not be telecasted. Moreover, there is no Mazatlan vs Atlas live stream available in the country. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles and websites of both teams.

Note: The Mazatlan vs Atlas prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.