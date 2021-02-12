Mazatlan Vs Atletico San Luis Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

Mazatlan FC and Atletico San Luis square off against each other in their upcoming Liga MX Primera Division, Clausura on Saturday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Estadio de Futbol de Mazatlan on February 13 with the kickoff scheduled for 9:00 AM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the Mazatlan vs Atletico San Luis live stream, alongside other details of the match.

🚨EN EXCLUSIVA 🚨



Desde la cancha del ‘Kraken’ los de Sinaloa reciben a los potosinos en la fecha 6️⃣@MazatlanFC 🟣⚫️🆚 @AtletideSanLuis 🔴⚪️



🗓 viernes 12 de febrero



📻 730 AM



⏰ 21:20 HRS



📲 APP WDEPORTES



💻 https://t.co/Qb5Lpi9woJ#LaVozDelFutbol⚽️ pic.twitter.com/GNp8nWXeLU — W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) February 11, 2021

Mazatlan FC suffered an embarrassing loss in their previous Liga MX outing with Toluca finding the back of the net four times in that game. The match ended with a 4-1 margin in favour of Toluca as Mazatlan suffered from their second loss of the season. Currently slotted ninth in the Liga MX standings, Mazatlan FC have collected 7 points from five matches and will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways. A match against an out of form Atletico San Luis provides them with the perfect opportunity to get back on the right track with a win on Saturday.

Atletico San Luis have been through a roller coaster form in the ongoing season as they sit at the 14th position in Liga MX standings. Currently, on a 2-match winless streak, San Luis saw their latest domestic outing end in a 2-2 draw against Tijuana. With four points from 5 matches, Leonel Rocco's men have massively underperformed this season and will be hoping to break into the top four as they look to register their second win of the ongoing Liga MX season

Mazatlan vs Atletico San Luis team news: predicted playing 11

Mazatlán FC: Nicolás Vikonis, Néstor Vidrio, Israel Jiménez, Nicolás Diaz, Wálter Sandoval, Carlos Vargas, Lolo Reyes, Cándido Ramírez, Luis Mendoza, Camilo Sanvezzo, Mario Osuna

Atlético San Luis: Axel Werner,Jesús Piñuelas, Ramiro González, Jhon Duque, Camilo Mayada, Juan Castro, Ricardo Chávez, Nicolás Ibáñez, Javier Güemez, Germán Berterame, Damián Batallini

Where to watch Mazatlan vs Atletico San Luis live in India?

In the UK, fans can watch Mazatlan vs Atletico San Luis live stream on bet365. There will be no live telecast or broadcast of the game in India. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Mazatlan vs Atletico San Luis prediction

Both the teams have one of the worst defensive records in the ongoing season as Mazatlan FC and Atletico San Luis have conceded nine goals each in just five matches. With both teams playing with a leaky defence, we expect the match to be a goal-scoring encounter with Mazatlan FC edging out a narrow win in this game.

Prediction: Mazatlan FC 2-1 Atletico San Luis