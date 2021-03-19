Mazatlan Vs Club America Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

Quick links:
Mazatlan (MAZ) and Club America (AME) will clash in the upcoming game of the Liga MX. The match will be played at the Estadio de Mazatlán in Mexico. The MAZ vs AME live streaming is scheduled to begin on Friday, March 19 at 9:00 PM local time (Saturday, March 20 at 8:30 AM IST). Here is our Mazatlan vs Club America prediction, information on how to watch Mazatlan vs Club America live in India and where to catch Mazatlan vs Club America live scores.
Club America are currently at the second spot of the Liga MX standings with 25 points. Giovanni Augusto and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning eight and losing two (one draw). Mazatlan, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot with 14 points and a win-loss record of 4-5 (two draws).
Considering the recent form of the teams, our MAZ vs AME prediction is that Club America will come out on top in this contest.
#CaraACaraðŸ"Š
MAÑANA: Mazatlán vs América ðŸ¦…

¡Apuesta al triunfo de las Águilas en @calientesports!
Both Mazatlan and Club America will enter the Estadio de Mazatlán with almost the same line-up as neither of them has reported any injury or suspension.
The Mazatlan vs Club America match will not be televised in India. As of now, there is also no official Liga MX live stream available in the country. Fans in the UK can watch the Mazatlan vs Club America live stream on bet365. However, live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles and websites of both teams.
Ricardo Gutiérrez, Nicolás Vikonis, Efraín Velarde, Néstor Vidrio, Nicolás Diaz, Carlos Vargas, José Ortiz, Israel Jiménez, Luis Gabriel Rey, Salvador Rodriguez, Wálter Sandoval, Roberto Meraz, Luis Mendoza, Mario Osuna, Daniel Guadalupe Amador Osuna, Ulises Israel Cardona, Lolo Reyes, Cándido Ramírez, Manuel Pérez, Rodrigo Millar, Iván Moreno, Giovanni Augusto, Fernando Aristeguieta, Camilo Sanvezzo, Ricardo Marín, Jorge Padilla, Michael Rangel
Guillermo Ochoa, Óscar Jiménez, Fernando Tapia, Luis Fuentes, Jorge Sánchez, Sebastián Cáceres, Bruno Valdez, Emanuel Aguilera, Jordan Silva, Adrian Goransch, Bryan Colula, Ramón Juarez, Emilio Lara, Pedro Aquino, Leo Suárez, Nicolas Benedetti, Alan Medina, Francisco Córdova, Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Mauro Laínez, Santiago Naveda, Karel Campos, Sergio Diaz, Alonso Escoboza, Roger Martínez, Giovani Dos Santos, Nicolás Castillo, Henry Martín, Antonio López, Federico Viñas, Emilio Sánchez