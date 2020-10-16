Mazatlan Vs Juarez Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

Bottom-placed Mazatlan will host Juarez FC on Matchday 14 of the Liga MX schedule on Friday, October 16 (Saturday for Indian viewers). Liga MX live action will begin at 8:00 am IST on Saturday with the match set to be played at the Estadio de Mazatlan. Here's a look at the Mazatlan vs Juarez live stream details, Mazatlan vs Juarez team news and our Mazatlan vs Juarez prediction.

Liga MX live: Mazatlan vs Juarez prediction and preview

Mazatlan have had a season to forget in Liga MX Apertura so far and find themselves at the bottom of the standings. The hosts have won just two of their 13 fixtures. The visitors have had a slightly better campaign so far and are 12th in the Liga MX standings, having won three matches in their Liga MX schedule. A win will move the hosts close to the visitors, with just four points separating the two teams.

Mazatlan vs Juarez team news and injury list

Mazatlan FC: Aldo Paúl Rocha, Miguel Fraga

FC Juarez: Jefferson Intriago, Maxmiliano Olivera

Mazatlan vs Juarez team news: Predicted line ups

Mazatlan FC: Gutierrez; Jorge Padilla, Jose Ortiz, Nicolas Diaz, Efrain Velarde; Luis Mendoza, Roberto Meraz, Candido Ramirez; Martin Rodriguez, Sansores Sanchez, Huerta Valera

Gutierrez; Jorge Padilla, Jose Ortiz, Nicolas Diaz, Efrain Velarde; Luis Mendoza, Roberto Meraz, Candido Ramirez; Martin Rodriguez, Sansores Sanchez, Huerta Valera FC Juarez: Ivan Vazquez, Alberto Acosta, Velazquez Ramos, Romo Rojas, Alan Mendoza, Martin Rabunal, Jose Esquivel, Armoa Nunez, William Mendieta, Marco Fabian, Dario Lezcano

Mazatlan vs Juarez live stream

There will be no official Mazatlan vs Juarez live stream and broadcast in India. But the game will be broadcast on the TUDN network in the USA, with the Mazatlan vs Juarez live stream also available on the TUDN app. The game will be available on ESPN Play Norte and ESPN2 Norte in Mexico. Fans can also keep updated with the live score on the social media handles of Mazatlan, Juarez and Liga MX. The match begins at 8:00 am on Saturday in India.

Mazatland vs Juarez prediction

Considering their recent form in the Liga MX, Juarez FC are favourites for their trip to Mazatlan and are likely to win the clash comfortably on Friday (Saturday IST).

(Image Courtesy: FC Juarez, Mazatlan FC Instagram)