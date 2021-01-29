Mazatlan Vs Pachuca Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Clausura Live

Mazatlan FC will square off against CF Pachuca in the Liga MX Clausura on Friday, January 29. The Matchday 4 encounter between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 PM local time (Saturday, January 30 at 9:00 AM IST) at the Estadio de Mazatlan. Here's a look at the Mazatlan vs Pachuca team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch game.

Mazatlan vs Pachuca match preview

Mazatlan are currently in 11th place in the Liga MX Clausura table, with four points from three games. Tomas Boy's men responded to their heavy 3-0 defeat against Pumas UNAM by earning a point from their last clash with Santos Laguna last weekend. However, the newly-formed Liga MX side will be hoping to get all three points at home on Friday when Pachuca visit the Estadio de Mazatlan.

On the other hand, Pachuca have had a rather disappointing start to their Liga MX Clausura campaign. Paulo Pezzolano's side are yet to win a game, having drawn their opening two contests of the season before stumbling to a 1-0 home defeat against Cruz Azul. The visitors will have to keep things tight at the back if they are to stand any chance of winning their first game this season on Friday.

Mazatlan vs Pachuca team news and predicted line-ups

Both teams haven't listed any injuries ahead of the game and are expected to field their strongest starting line-ups.

Predicted starting line-up for Mazatlan - Nicolas Vikonis, Nestor Vicente Vidrio, Nicolas Diaz, Carlos Vargas, Jorge Antonio Padilla Leal, Mario Osuna, Ulises Cardona, Gael Sandoval, Rodrigo Millar, Camillo Sanvezzo, Fernando Aristeguieta.

No se duerman todavía, morros.



Aquí les dejo la convocatoria para enfrentar a los @Tuzos.



Ahora sí, hasta mañana.#ARREbatando ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/CBuY1eC5Sy — Mazatlán F. C. (@MazatlanFC) January 29, 2021

Predicted starting line-up for Pachuca - Oscar Ustari, Oscar Murillo, Gustavo Cabral, Emmanuel Garcia, Kevin Alvarez, Victor Guzman, Ismael Sosa, Erick Sanchez, Tony Figueroa, Mauro Quiroga, Roberto de la Rosa.

Mazatlan vs Pachuca prediction

Based on the recent form of both teams, we expect a low-scoring game and our prediction is a narrow 2-1 win for the hosts.

Liga MX live stream: How to watch Mazatlan vs Pachuca live?

In the UK, fans can watch Mazatlan vs Pachuca live stream on bet365. There will be no live telecast or broadcast of the game in India. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Mazatlan Twitter, TuzosOfficial Instagram