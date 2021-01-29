Mazatlan Vs Pachuca Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Clausura Live

Quick links:
Mazatlan FC will square off against CF Pachuca in the Liga MX Clausura on Friday, January 29. The Matchday 4 encounter between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 PM local time (Saturday, January 30 at 9:00 AM IST) at the Estadio de Mazatlan. Here's a look at the Mazatlan vs Pachuca team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch game.
Mazatlan are currently in 11th place in the Liga MX Clausura table, with four points from three games. Tomas Boy's men responded to their heavy 3-0 defeat against Pumas UNAM by earning a point from their last clash with Santos Laguna last weekend. However, the newly-formed Liga MX side will be hoping to get all three points at home on Friday when Pachuca visit the Estadio de Mazatlan.
On the other hand, Pachuca have had a rather disappointing start to their Liga MX Clausura campaign. Paulo Pezzolano's side are yet to win a game, having drawn their opening two contests of the season before stumbling to a 1-0 home defeat against Cruz Azul. The visitors will have to keep things tight at the back if they are to stand any chance of winning their first game this season on Friday.
Both teams haven't listed any injuries ahead of the game and are expected to field their strongest starting line-ups.
No se duerman todavía, morros.— Mazatlán F. C. (@MazatlanFC) January 29, 2021
Aquí les dejo la convocatoria para enfrentar a los @Tuzos.
Ahora sí, hasta mañana.#ARREbatando ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/CBuY1eC5Sy
Based on the recent form of both teams, we expect a low-scoring game and our prediction is a narrow 2-1 win for the hosts.
In the UK, fans can watch Mazatlan vs Pachuca live stream on bet365. There will be no live telecast or broadcast of the game in India. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.