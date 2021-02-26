Mazatlan Vs Queretaro Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX 2021 Match Preview

Mazatlan (MAZ) and Queretaro (QUE) will clash in the upcoming game of the Liga MX. The match will be played at the Estadio de Mazatlán in Mazatlan, Mexico. The MAZ vs QUE live streaming is scheduled to begin on Friday, February 26 at 9:30 PM local time (Saturday, February 27 at 9:00 AM IST). Here is our Mazatlan vs Queretaro prediction, information on how to watch Mazatlan vs Queretaro live in India and where to catch Mazatlan vs Queretaro live scores.

Liga MX table: Mazatlan vs Queretaro preview

Queretaro are currently at the ninth spot of the Liga MX standings with ten points. Ángel Sepúlveda and team have played seven games so far in the tournament, winning and losing three each (one draw). Mazatlan, on the other hand, are at the fifteenth spot with seven points and a win-loss record of 2-4 (one draw).

Where to watch Mazatlan vs Queretaro live stream: Mazatlan vs Queretaro prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our MAZ vs QUE prediction is that Queretaro will come out on top in this contest.

Mazatlan vs Queretaro live stream: Mazatlan vs Queretaro team news

Both Mazatlan and Queretaro will enter the Estadio de Mazatlán with almost the same line-up as neither of them has reported any injury or suspension.

¡A defender el Kraken! 🏟️



Esta es la banda cañonera convocada para enfrentar a @Club_Queretaro. #ARREbatando ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/r58BBk2NIL — Mazatlán F. C. (@MazatlanFC) February 26, 2021

Where to watch Mazatlan vs Queretaro live stream: how to watch Mazatlan vs Queretaro live

The Mazatlan vs Queretaro match will not be televised in India. As of now, there is also no official Liga MX live stream available in the country. Fans in the UK can watch the Mazatlan vs Queretaro live stream on bet365. However, live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles and websites of both teams.

Mexico date and time: Friday, February 26 at 9:30 PM

India date and time: Saturday, February 27 at 9:00 AM

Venue: Estadio de Mazatlán, Mazatlan, Mexico

Liga MX table: Mazatlan vs Queretaro squad

Mazatlan vs Queretaro team news: Mazatlan squad

Ricardo Gutiérrez, Nicolás Vikonis, Efraín Velarde, Néstor Vidrio, Nicolás Diaz, Carlos Vargas, José Ortiz1, Israel Jiménez, Luis Gabriel Rey, Wálter Sandoval, Roberto Meraz, Luis Mendoza, Mario Osuna, Daniel Guadalupe Amador Osuna, Ulises Israel Cardona, Lolo Reyes, Cándido Ramírez, Manuel Pérez, Rodrigo Millar, Iván Moreno, Giovanni Augusto, Fernando Aristeguieta, Camilo Sanvezzo, Ricardo Marín, Jorge Padilla, Michael Rangel.

Mazatlan vs Queretaro team news: Queretaro squad

Gil Alcala, Gerardo Ruiz, Alejandro Rivero, Omar Mendoza, Martín Rea, Antonio Valencia, Erik Vera, Alexis Doldán, Daniel Cervantes, Hugo Magallanes, Aristeo García, Juan Juárez, Juan Pablo Meza, Kevin Escamilla, Kevin Ramírez, Fernando Madrigal González, Jefferson Montero, Julio Nava, Javier Ibarra, Gonzalo Montes, Joshua Canales, Jonathan Dos Santos, Ángel Sepúlveda, Hugo Silveira, Chico, Joe Gallardo, Jose Gurrola, José Espino.

