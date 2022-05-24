Maziya Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Cup Match?

Group D leaders ATK Mohun Bagan of India are all set to take on Maldives' Dhivehi Premier League champions Maziya S&RC in their third group game of the ongoing AFC Cup 2022 on Tuesday. The match will commence live at 8:30 PM IST on May 24, from the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting and nail-biting clash, here is a look at how to watch the AFC Cup 2022 live, and the Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan live streaming details.

Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch AFC Cup 2022 matches live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagun live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of the two teams.

Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan team news

Maziya S&RC predicted starting line-up: Kiran Chemjong, Hassan Shifaz, Ali Samooh, Nemanja Kartal, Haisham Hassan, Hussain Nihan, Aisam Ibrahim, Naiz Hassan, Tana, Hamza Mohamed, Cornelius Stewart

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted starting line-up: Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 prediction

Goalkeeper: Arsh Anwer Shaikh

Defenders: Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Nemanja Kartal

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Hamza Mohamed, Joni Kauko, Hussain Nihan

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Cornelius Stewart

ATK Mohun Bagun's performances so far in AFC Cup 2022

ATK Mohun Bagan have had a decent start to the AFC Cup 2022 as they are currently at the top of the standings of Group D with three points after two games. Interestingly, all teams in the group are level on three points, but ATK Mohun Bagan have the best goal difference amongst them. Juan Ferrando's side kickstarted the competition with a 4-2 defeat against Gokulam Kerela before registering an emphatic 4-0 win over Bashundhara Kings.