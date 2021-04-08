Mbappe 42 Goal Involvements In 43 UCL Games As Muller BLEEDS During Bayern Vs PSG

The 2020 Champions League final has lived up to its billing with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain playing out a thriller at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night. The visitors and last year's beaten finalists were keen to exact revenge this time around, and Kylian Mbappe took the mantle upon himself to get the job done. The 2018 World Cup winner has been nothing short of sensational in the Champions League, and his record speaks for itself.

Bayern vs PSG highlights: Top takeaways from the game

Kylian Mbappe Champions League record: World Cup winner's insane UCL record

Kylian Mbappe had dazzled against Barcelona in the round of 16 tie, and the Paris Saint-Germain superstar trend on the heat again with a clutch performance against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. The Bundesliga giants had kept the World Cup winner at bay in August, but the 22-year-old unleashed his ferocity in a game that will go down as a Champions League classic. The French international scored twice on the night, opening the scoring after a delightful assist from Neymar, before nodding in his second to give Angel Di Maria the assist honours. Counting the Mbappe vs Bayern stats, the 22-year-old has 27 goals and 15 assists in the Champions League, totalling to 42 goal contributions in just 43 appearances. Mbappe's brace sees him close in on Erling Haaland for this season's UCL top scorer title, with the PSG forward now tallying eight goals, compared to the Dortmund star's 10.

Neymar assist vs Bayern: Brazil international oozes class with epic skill for Marquinhos goal

Neymar Jr, when fit, is arguably when of the greatest players to watch on a football pitch. The Brazilian international is full of neat tricks and unerring skill, and all were on fine display in the clash against Bayern. Neymar set up Mbappe's opener but the moment of the clash when he put in a pinpoint assist for Marquinhos to put the visitors 2-0 up. The former Barcelona star went deep to collect a ball from a Bayern clearance and hit it the first time to Marquinhos, who slotted it past Manuel Neuer in goal. Neymar has struggled with his fair share of injuries and missed the ties against Barcelona, but his return should only boost PSG's Champions League hopes.

Thomas Muller unfazed after "bleeding profusely" vs PSG

With Robert Lewandowski ruled out of the clash, the onus was on Thomas Muller to take up ownership and link Bayern Munich's attack which also missed Serge Gnabry, who was ruled out with coronavirus. The Bayern legend responded in typical fashion scoring the Bavarian giants' equaliser, nodding in a free-kick by Joshua Kimmich. The 31-year-old's goal brought Bayern right back into the contest and gave them a chance to pull off a rescue act which unfortunately did not happen. Shortly after his goal, Muller was down and the physios tended to him after he was profusely bleeding. The German international was unfazed by it and did not notice a cut above his ear before the referee alerted him and got it tended to. Fortunately, Muller was fine and ready to resume and his injury would have been a huge blow to Hansi Flick, who already lost Leon Goretzka and Niklas Sule to injuries.

