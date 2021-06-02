Mbappe believes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to be "incomparable"

Kylian Mbappe has shown the world what he is capable of, his brilliance in the World Cup and his performances for Paris Saint-Germain in recent times are a testimony to how great a player the Frenchmen can become. He is the only teenager since Brazilian legend Pele to score a goal in the World Cup final, but the ceiling for Kylian Mbappe is too high and the expectations from him are growing each day.

Mbappe and Erling Haaland have already started to draw comparisons to football's greatest players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Those are some huge names to be compared with but both players have been phenomenal and it will be interesting to see where these comparisons get to in a couple of years. In a recent interview with Esquire UK, Mbappe said, "If you tell yourself that you'll do better than them [Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo], it's beyond ego and determination, it's lack of awareness. Those players are incomparable. They have had 10-15 extraordinary years."

Kylian Mbappe stats for France

Mbappe has played 42 games for France and has managed to score 16 goals for them. He is the youngest goalscorer for France in the World Cup. The PSG star scored 4 goals in the competition that helped him win the 2018 FIFA World Cup Best Young Player. Since his arrival to the French squad in 2017, he has been a key part of Didier Deschamps' plans.

Kylian Mbappe transfer rumours

The French youngster has been linked with all the top clubs in Europe. He scored 42 goals for PSG this season, which has called for more attention from European giants. He is bound to a contract with PSG till 2022 and the club has been very adamant about keeping him till the end of his deal. He has been linked with English clubs Liverpool and Chelsea and Spanish giants Real Madrid,

The Reds have been rumoured to be in talks with Mbappe for a long time, but no deal has been confirmed yet. Chelsea could be a real possibility as Mbappe has previously worked with Thomas Tuchel in PSG. Amid all the rumours, it has been reported that the Frenchmen wants to join the Galacticos and is doing everything to push a deal. Karim Benzema who is playing with Mbappe in the French squad is seen to be developing a great bond with the young Frenchman and hopefully that could help Los Blancos to finally sign Mbappe after missing out on him last summer.