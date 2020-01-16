Kylian Mbappe Hits Back At Criticism Of PSG Playing With 4 Attackers

Kylian Mbappe has been the most highly-rated youngster around the globe ever since his emergence at AS Monaco. A big-money move to PSG was seen as the most obvious step to make for the French teenager. He has reached massive heights playing alongside the likes of Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Mauro Icardi and Edinson Cavani in recent years. PSG are playing some impressive football this season and Kylian Mbappe feels that the entire team deserves credit for all the plaudits coming their way.

Kylian Mbappe included in FIFA 20 Team of the Year

PSG are more than just their four attacking forwards, says Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe was at the forefront of things as PSG defeated Ligue 1 rivals AS Monaco by a 1-4 scoreline. The former Monaco forward grabbed two goals against his former side. Neymar and Pablo Sarabia also scored one each. Post the convincing win which took PSG to 49 points in the Ligue 1 table, Kylian Mbappe played down comments on how PSG are over-dependent on their four attacking forwards. Kylian Mbappe told FrenchFootballNews, "I think above all that we are talking a bit too much about us playing with 4 attackers. I feel like we are playing with 4 attackers in a 5-a-side team. But we are playing with 11 men. We know that we have very good players, but this whole Fantastic Four thing, all that, it is not our thing. We want to help the team to win, we want to win trophies and we leave superlatives used to describe us to someone else."

Is it too soon to call Kylian Mbappe a PSG legend?

Kylian Mbappé all-time stats for PSG:



✅109 games

⚽️81 goals

🅰️43 assists

📊directly involved in a goal every 68 minutes



21 years of age. 124 G+A in just 109 games. Absolutely crazy. How good can he become!? pic.twitter.com/5Fe2pZSWBl — FootballTalentScout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) January 15, 2020

