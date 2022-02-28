Mbappe Explains Lionel Messi's Struggles At PSG: 'Even When You Win 7 Ballons D'Or...'

Argentine football great Lionel Messi was one of the big names to change teams during the summer transfer window 2021, as he left Barcelona after a 21-year long stint and joined the French outfit Paris Saint-Germain(PSG). Messi has recently found himself on the headlines for making a turnaround with his performance in the Ligue 1 for PSG. He is now tied with Kylian Mbappe as the top assist provider in Ligue 1 with 10 assists in 16 matches and playing a streak of matches without scoring a goal.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after defeating St-Etienne by 3-1 on Sunday, the 23-year-old teammate of Messi shed light on how the 34-year old footballer has adapted to the changes after switching teams in the summer. “He’s a great player. I’m happy for him because we know he’s adjusting to a new life, a new city, and a new club. And even when you win seven Ballon d’Or, you have to adapt too. But he is getting better and better, he is happy and I always said it in the first part of the season, if we have a great Messi, it’s better,” Mbappe said during the post-match press conference, as per Daily Post.

'When he comes here, it’s different': Kylian Mbappe

Speaking to PSG TV, Mbappe spoke about the adaption process for new players by saying personal bonding among teammates on the pitch makes the process of adaption quicker. “But it’s normal that new players arrive with confidence, with patterns that they have worked on. Even a player like Messi played at Barcelona for 15 years, and for 15 years he did the same thing, it worked. When he comes here, it’s different, so we have to let him adapt and we have to adapt to him,” Mbappe added.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi guide PSG to win at Parc des Princes

Mbappe scored two goals during PSG’s 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes on Sunday as Messi contributed with assists on both occasions. Mbappe is currently the leading goal scorer in Ligue 1 2021-22 with 14 goals in 26 games. At the same time, he is tied with Messi in the list of players with the most assists.