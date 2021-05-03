Mbappe Injury Update: Will Kylian Mbappe Play Against Man City In The Second Leg?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are sweating over the fitness of star forward Kylian Mbappe, as they gear up to take on Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final. The Frenchman's involvement was up to doubt after picking up a calf complaint and subsequently missed the clash against Lens over the weekend. Mbappe has been included in the PSG squad for the trip to Manchester, and it remains to be seen whether the World Cup winner will make the playing XI at the Etihad Stadium. Here's a look at the Kylian Mbappe injury update and whether will Kylian Mbappe play against Man City in the semi-final -

Mbappe injury update: Will Kylian Mbappe play against Man City?

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino remains hopeful that Kylian Mbappe can play the Champions League semi-final second leg game at Manchester City this week. Mbappe has an injury in his right calf and faces a race to be fit for the second leg after sitting out this weekend and watching on from the stands. The 22-year-old was a doubt for the first-leg at home as well, but featured nonetheless in a game where he failed to register a shot on goal. As a precaution, he missed Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 win over Lens this weekend and is unlikely to be in the XI vs Man City.

Kylian Mbappé is flying with the PSG squad to Manchester today but hardly walking well - either this is some form of masterful deception or the French international is highly unlikely to start on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/t0QkI2EkWn — Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 3, 2021

Kylian Mbappe has fond memories of playing in the Etihad Stadium, having first burst onto the scene with Monaco four years earlier in the Champions League. Since then, the Frenchman has gone on from strength to strength, becoming one of football's biggest talents. While Mbappe had a quiet night in Paris, he scored important goals against Barcelona and Bayern Munich, effectively leading them to the semi-finals. Last season's beaten finalists know they must score at least twice on Tuesday in order to reach another continental showpiece, with two away goals for Man City putting them in pole position to reach the Champions League final.

Manchester City vs PSG schedule: Man City vs PSG time in UK

As per the Manchester City vs PSG schedule in India, the game will broadcast live on only TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels. The Man City vs PSG live stream will be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on their Twitter handles. The Man City vs PSG live stream India will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, May 5. Meanwhile, the Man City vs PSG time in UK is 8:00 PM BST on Tuesday, May 4.

(Image Courtesy: PSG Twitter)