'Mbappe Is No 1 Penalty Taker': PSG Coach Explains Why Neymar Took Penalty Ahead Of Kylian

After three league games in which they scored a staggering 17 goals, Ligue 1 giants PSG had a disappointing day as they only managed a 1-1 draw against Monaco at home on Sunday. After Kevin Volland scored a goal in the 20th minute to give Monaco a 1-0 lead, Neymar equalized via the penalty spot for the home side in the 70th minute of the clash. However, the Brazilian taking the spot kick without any interference from Mbappe did show significant improvement in the togetherness of the side, something that was not seen against Montpellier two weeks ago.

On that occasion, Neymar and Mbappe were seemingly involved in a feud, with the former refusing to let the latter take the spot kick despite PSG coach Galtier having said that the Frenchman is the number one penalty taker in the side. Following the conclusion of the PSG vs Monaco match, Galtier explained why Neymar took the penalty over Mbappe, who had an extremely disappointing day in front of goal.

Galtier explains why Neymar took penalty ahead of Mbappe

While speaking in his post-match interview about the penalty incident, PSG coach Christophe Galtier said, "Kylian Mbappe was the number one penalty taker and Neymar was number two. Ney made the decision to take the penalty after talking with Mbappe. Kylian congratulated him, that's how it should be." It is pertinent to note that there was no drama seen between Mbappe and Neymar, with the Frenchman calmly having let the Brazilian take the spot kick.

This moment was in stark contrast to what happened during PSG's clash against Montpellier when Mbappe went over to Neymar, who had already grabbed the ball to take the spot kick. The Brazilian did not budge on that occasion, a moment that caused a stir on social media, with several fans speculating that there was a rift going on between the two stars of the club.

PSG remain on top despite 1-1 draw against Monaco

Despite suffering a 1-1 draw against Monaco in their last league game, PSG maintain their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. They are currently on 10 points, level on points with second-placed Marseille and third-placed Lens, but with a far superior goal difference than both clubs. PSG have a GD of 14, while Marseille and Lens have a GD of just 7 and 5 respectively.