Mbappe Opens Up On Failed Move To Real Madrid: 'I'll Be Playing For A Big Club In 2023'

In one of the craziest summer transfer windows ever, one move failed to materialise and that was Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid. Mbappe had under a year left on his contract and Madrid were ready to offer Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) up to €180 million for a player they could have gotten for free at the end of the year but PSG rejected the offer. In a recent interview with Thierry Henry asking the questions, Mbappe revealed that he was disappointed about the failed transfer but said that he is happy at PSG for the moment but did not commit to where he would be the beginning of the next season.

"I don't know," Mbappe stated in an Amazon Prime interview when asked about his future. "Today I have to take the time. It is not easy. Either way, I'll be playing for a big club. At first, I was disappointed (not to join Real Madrid). But well, I am not in the third division, I am in a club that wants to win the Champions League. I am Parisian, I have my family, I feel good, I have always said it. I just wanted to discover something else."

Mbappe on PSG trio needing to improve

PSG recruited Lionel Messi in the summer transfer window to make one of the deadliest attacking trios in football, Messi, Neymar and Mbappe but the three have been disappointing, to say the least. And Mbappe admitted the star trio can improve, adding that with the star power they possess they need to do better as a collective. Mbappe said: “We’re aware that we need to do more. When you have three players of that level, you can’t hide from it. We need to do the things that keep us together as a collective. We each have to do our bit."

Mbappe was also asked if he is the "boss" at PSG, and the World Cup-winning forward replied: "It’s difficult. When you play with Neymar and Messi, it’s cheeky to call yourself the boss. Now, I’m in a good spell, the team is doing well. We really don’t care about who the boss is. The goal is to put all three of us in the right conditions because we’re game-changers. It’s better that way."

Image: AP