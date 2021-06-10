Mbappe To Bayern? Here's How France Teammate Lucas Hernandez Tried To Persuade Star

Rumours of Kyllian Mbappe to Bayern Munich have started to float around after the 22-year-old PSG attacker disclosed his conversation with fellow France football team partner Lucas Hernandez. According to reports, the Bayern Munich defender urged the Paris Saint-Germain striker to switch his club and join him in playing for the Bavarians.

Kylian Mbappe to Bayern Munich?



There is a strong French connection at the club... pic.twitter.com/vOnm0t3pFH — DW Sports (@dw_sports) June 9, 2021

Mbappe to Bayern? French star opens up on potential move to Germany

Speaking with Sport Bild, Mabappe was quoted revealing how Lucas Hernandez told him that he should come to Munich to play for Bayern. The 22-year-old claimed that Bayern Munich were one of the five best clubs in the world and that one could only congratulate them for managing to maintain the quality of their squad every year.

The PSG attacker elaborated by mentioning that Bayern Munich have a clear concept of what makes them a big club and they know what they are doing. He ended the Bayern Munich subject by sharing how the German club is always amongst the favourites to win all the trophies they take part in and that he will look to defeat them in order to win a trophy in the future.

Kylian Mbappe stats

The 22-year-old French attacker has been one of the hottest properties in world football over the last few years. The PSG star has established himself to go toe to toe with the likes of Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and be the best in the world. His exploits for AS Monaco saw them win their first Ligue 1 title after 17 years resulting in PSG acting quickly to acquire Mbappe's services for a massive €180 million fee in August 2017.

Since joining the Parc des Princes outfit, Mbappe has gone on to score 132 goals while providing 61 assists for PSG in over 171 outings. He helped the Ligue 1 side win over win 10 trophies whiling forming a lethal partnership with the likes of Angel Di Maria and Brazilian attacker Neymar.

However, the PSG forward is set to see his contract with the French giants expire after the end of the 2021-2022 campaign. Rumours suggest that the 22-year-old is willing to make a switch with a host of clubs interested in signing the French star. However, Mbappe is said to prefer a move to Real Madrid if he plans to leave PSG anytime soon with Los Blancos also determined to sign the Frenchman.

Despite all the transfer rumours, Mbappe will look to focus on the task at hand. Currently away on international duty with the France football team for the upcoming Euro 2020, Mbappe will be eager to light up the year-long delayed tournament and help Les Bleus lift the European Championship.