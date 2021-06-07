Mbappe To Stay At PSG Forever? PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Makes Bold Claim

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has shut down any talk of a move for Kylian Mbappe in the near future. The PSG chief has claimed that he will never sell Mbappe despite the transfer talk around the dazzling 22-year-old forward. Mbappe, who scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG during the course of the 2020-21 season, has a contract at the French club until June 2022 but has been heavily linked with a move to LaLiga's Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe contract at PSG: PSG chief provides Kylian Mbappe transfer update

Kylian Mbappe's future has been much-talked-about over the past few months as the young French forward has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. There were also reports suggesting that the four-time Ligue 1 champion was stalling a contract extension at the French capital. However, PSG chief Al-Khelaifi has shut down rumours linking Mbappe with a move away from the Parc des Princes.

While responding to the speculation around Mbappe's future, Al-Khelaifi spoke to L'Equpie on Sunday and said, "I will be clear, Mbappe is going to stay in Paris. We will never sell him and he will never leave on a free (transfer). Mbappe has everything he needs in Paris." Mbappe's current deal with PSG expires in June 2022 but he is yet to sign an extension with the French giants.

Al-Khelaifi then explained that he hopes to reach an agreement with Mbappe over a new contract, "Where can he go? What club, in terms of ambition, can compete with PSG today? All I can say is that things are going well, and I hope we can reach an agreement [on a new contract]. This is Paris, this is his country. He has a mission, not only to play football but to promote Ligue 1, his country and his capital." he added.

Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid transfer in ruins?

Earlier this year, Mbappe had expressed his frustration about playing club football in France, sparking rumours that he could potentially move to a foreign club. Real Madrid were tipped as favourites to sign the star forward but it seems that Los Blancos may have to look at alternatives to bolster their attacking department.

While Zinedine Zidane was in charge of Real Madrid, there was hope that Mbappe would want to work alongside his compatriot. However, the French manager was recently replaced by Carlo Ancelotti. Reports in Spain suggest that Real Madrid are still confident about signing Mbappe but the deal hinges on PSG's approval.

Image Credits - Kylian Mbappe Instagram, AP