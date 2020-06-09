Mbappe Tops List Of Most Valuable Players In The World, City's Sterling Follows PSG Star

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has been named as the most valuable football star in the world according to a study by CIES Football Observatory. Apart from the French World Cup winner, Man City winger Raheem Sterling and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho make it to the top three in the list.

Also Read | Real Madrid willing to sacrifice Eden Hazard for Kylian Mbappe? Swap deal rumours spread

Most valuable footballers: Kylian Mbappe worth a mammoth €260 million

🏆🥇

Merci à tous pour vos messages.

Je pense par contre que Wissam aussi mérite un trophée, comme ça s’est fait en Premier League la saison dernière pour récompenser son année 🤷🏽‍♂️...

🤝 @WissBenYedder #UnTrophéePourWissam https://t.co/M3TA5Gd4SJ — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) May 8, 2020

Kylian Mbappe tops the CIES list of most valuable footballers in the world with an estimated worth of €260 million ($293 million). He has been supremely impressive for the Parisians and has seen no dip in form since his rise at Monaco. The 2018 World Cup winner has won the Ligue 1 title for the fourth consecutive time this season after the French authorities decided to end the season mid-way due to the pandemic. The Real Madrid and Liverpool target scored 30 goals across all competitions this season. He also bagged 17 assists in 33 games.

Also Read | Mbappe would be a big plus for Premier League, claims Alan Shearer amid Liverpool rumours

Most valuable footballers: Sterling occupies second spot at €195 million

Man City winger Raheem Sterling occupied a surprise second spot with an estimated worth of €195 million ($220 million). The England international played an important role in Man City’s successive Premier League title triumphs under Pep Guardiola when the Cityzens racked up 198 points across two league campaigns. His goalscoring numbers in the English top flight justify his worth, having scored 20 goals for Man City in 39 games this season, 11 of which have come in the Premier League.

Also Read | Real Madrid need a player like Kylian Mbappe to follow Cristiano Ronaldo: Fabio Cannavaro

Most valuable footballers: Sancho, Rashford make it to top five

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has made headlines of late for his possible return to the Premier League next season. The England international is worth €179 million ($202 million) according to CIES, amid his rumoured move to either of Manchester United or Liverpool. He scored his first professional hat-trick against Paderborn recently, as he continues to impress on the field.

Liverpool’s Champions League-winning right-back Trent-Alexander Arnold and Man United frontman Marcus Rashford are placed fourth and fifth on the list respectively. The Liverpool defender is worth €171 million ($193 million) in today’s transfer market, while Rashford is worth €152 million ($171 million). However, footballing greats such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi do not feature in the top 10 list, despite their impressive form for their respective teams, particularly due to their age factor. While Messi is 32, Ronaldo celebrated his 35th birthday this February.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba show support for Blackout Tuesday

Image courtesy: Mbappe/Sancho/Sterling Twitter