Mbappe Trolled For Lesser Touches Than Goalkeepers Keylor Navas, Ederson Against Man City

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe had a poor outing in the second semi-final of the ongoing Champions League campaign as PSG lost to Manchester City. Marquinhos's header handed the hosts a major advantage in the first 15 minutes of the game but the French giants failed to hold on to the lead during the match despite leading at the halfway mark. PSG failed to add more goals to their tally as an inspired second-half performance from Man City and goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez saw the English outfit record a 2-1 win at the Parc des Princes.

What went wrong for Kylian Mbappe in the Champions League semi-final?

Heading into the PSG vs Man City clash at the Parc des Princes, fans had high hopes from Kylian Mbappe and were eager to see the 22-year-old play against one of the most expensive defences in world football. The young attacker was expected to light up the first semi-final as he was heading into the match firing on all cylinders, having scored eight goals in his last few outings which included a Champions League hat-trick against FC Barcelona alongside two more goals against reigning UCL champions Bayern Munich in the previous rounds of the competition.

However, Kylian Mbappe failed to replicate his Champions League prowess against Pep Guardiola's side as the Premier League outfit managed to silence the youngster throughout the 90 minutes. The English outfit managed to block every passing lane towards the World Cup winner as City's centre-back duo of John Stones and Ruben Dias made sure that the 22-year-old was not involved in PSG's attack and unable to become a threat to Ederson's goal.

Man City's centre-back pairing worked like a charm for the Citizens as they not only managed to mitigate PSG's attack but also were able to stop Mbappe from registering a single shot throughout the match, making the PSG vs Man City Champions League semi-final the first game which saw the 22-year-old failing to shoot on goal.

Mbappe not only failed to be a direct threat to City's goal but was also unable to get near the ball as the 22-year-old managed just 30 touches of the ball. it was one of the lowest recorded numbers for the youngster. In fact, both goalkeepers, Navas and Ederson, had more touches than Mbappe in the match.

Ederson (31) had more touches than Kylian Mbappé (30) today ðŸ˜³ðŸ˜³ðŸ˜³ pic.twitter.com/kZXK9e0KjE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 28, 2021

After the match, fans took to social media and went on to troll the 22-year-old World Cup winner for his poor performance against the English side. Fans did not shy away from making a mockery of Mbappe's outing and began to share memes directed towards the youngster.

Mbappe relies on speed - if you keep the ball, he's useIess on the pitch. Neymar relies on speed and dribbling - if you keep the ball, he becomes Mbappe. Pep knew the solution. — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) April 28, 2021

Mbappe and Neymar tonight pic.twitter.com/aos9CYYoAs — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 28, 2021

Mbappe can't dribble, nothing he can do

Just Usain bolt and Inshallah

Overrated kae — Gyata_ShoaðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ðŸ’‰ (@thatEsselguy) April 28, 2021

Despite the poor performance in the first leg, Kylian Mbappe has a chance to redeem himself in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium with the UCL second leg date being scheduled for May 4. Man City will also be wary of the youngster as they look to replicate a similar performance and stop PSG's deadly attack to knock out the French outfit and book a slot for themselves in the UEFA Champions League final.