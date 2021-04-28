Mbappe Vs Foden Head To Head: How Do The Two Young Stars Compare Against Each Other?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) welcome Man City to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, April 28 for the first leg of their Champions League semi-finals. The encounter is also expected to showcase arguably two of the best young stars in football at the moment — Kylian Mbappe and Phil Foden. Here's a comparison between the two young superstars ahead of their UCL semi-final showdown.

Mbappe vs Foden head to head

In the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Bayern Munich, Kylian Mbappe was electric in both legs, as his side knocked out the reigning champions. However, the same could be said about Phil Foden, who scored the winning goal in both legs of Manchester City's tie with Borussia Dortmund.

Mbappe grabbed a brace in the first leg against Bayern at the Allianz Arena, which proved to be imperative as PSG qualified to the next round on away goals. He's shown that he can perform against the big clubs as well this season and the 22-year-old also grabbed two goals against Metz at the weekend, helping PSG secure a much-needed win, that keeps them in the hunt for the Ligue 1 title. In total, Mbappe has scored 37 goals and racked up 10 assists for PSG across all competitions this season.

Kylian Mbappé taking it to the next level ðŸ”¥



How do you stop him?#UCL pic.twitter.com/VBgB6x1X0c — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Phil Foden grabbed crucial winners against Dortmund in both legs and helped Man City break their UCL quarter-final hoodoo. The 20-year-old Englishman has bagged 14 goals and seven assists across all competitions this season. Foden has already scored more goals this season than any other campaign in his career and is really influencing games on a level not too far off teammate Kevin De Bruyne.

29 - No player has scored more goals in all competitions before turning 21 for Pep Guardiola than Phil Foden (29 - level with Bojan). Special. pic.twitter.com/0qd2mkb72L — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 21, 2021

PSG vs Man City team news, injuries and suspensions

For PSG, Juan Bernat is the only long-term absentee. Mbappe and Neymar are expected to start in attack for the hosts. Man City, meanwhile, have no injury concerns heading into the fixture.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City prediction

Given that PSG are playing the first leg at home and have been sensational in the Champions League this season under Pochettino, our prediction is a 2-1 win for the hosts.

Champions League channel: How to watch PSG vs Man City?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2/HD. The PSG vs Man City live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Phil Foden, Kylian Mbappe Instagram