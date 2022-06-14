'Mbappe Wanted To...': Real Madrid's $107m Signing Reveals Talk With PSG Star Before Move

Real Madrid's new signing Aurelien Tchouameni has opened up on how he snubbed a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to join the Spanish heavyweights. The 22-year-old stated that French teammate Kylian Mbappe had asked him to make a move to the Parc des Princes before he completed a €100 million (£85m/$107m) transfer to Los Blancos from Monaco.

Aurelien Tchouameni reveals his discussion with Kylian Mbappe

While speaking at his official Real Madrid unveiling at the Santiago Bernabeu, Aurelien Tchouameni said, "Kylian decided to stay at PSG and he already knew I was going to leave Monaco and wanted to know if I could go to PSG, but I told him I wanted Madrid and he understood perfectly."

The 22-year-old went on to add that he has been extremely lucky to have had the privilege of speaking to some of the biggest stars at Real Madrid before making a decision to switch there. "I have been lucky enough to speak with [Karim] Benzema and [Eduardo] Camavinga. In the case of Camavinga, we have seen how he has improved in his first year and I am going to be lucky enough to play for the club with the best striker in the world," explained Tchouameni.

The defensive midfielder is now keen on performing well at his new club as he added, "I now want to leave a mark on football and the best club for this is Real Madrid. It's the best decision for me. I try to be the best on the field. The price of the signing doesn't interest me at all."

On why he chose the No.18 shirt at Real Madrid, Tchouameni added, "I have played with number 8, but it belongs to Toni Kroos. So I took number 18, which is the closest thing."

The number 18 shirt has been worn by some big names at Los Blancos, with the most recent being Gareth Bale.

The Wales captain switched from 11 to 18 after he returned to the Santiago Bernabeu following a loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur in the 2020/21 campaign. Other stars who have used this jersey number recently include the likes of Lucas Vazquez and Nacho Fernandez. Meanwhile, star defensive midfielder Raul Albiol also wore this shirt number for four seasons between 2009 and 2013.