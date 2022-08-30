Mbappe, Witchcraft, Extortion: What Has Happened So Far In Paul Pogba-Matthias Pogba Saga

After shocking reports emerged that 2018 World Cup winner Paul Pogba was targetted by a gang involving his brother Matthias and his childhood friends, the latter has revealed some shocking details about the star Juventus midfielder's 'witchcraft'. Here is a look at what has transpired between the two brothers and how the saga involving both Pogbas also involves Kylian Mbappe.

Paul Pogba claims Matthias led extortion

According to AP, French prosecutors are investigating allegations that World Cup winner Paul Pogba was targeted by extortion attempts by his brother and childhood friends. The Paris prosecutor’s office said on Monday that it opened an investigation earlier this month into attempted organized extortion, which is being handled by anti-corruption police. It would not provide further details involving an ongoing investigation.

Public broadcaster France-Info reported that Pogba told police that a group of childhood friends demanded 13 million euros from him and repeatedly intimidated him, claiming he didn’t support them after he became an international soccer star. When the group approached Pogba about their demand at the Juventus training centre in Turin, he said his brother Mathias Pogba was among them, according to France-Info.

Matthias Pogba replies to Paul's allegations

The case became public after Mathias Pogba posted a video and tweets this weekend threatening to share “explosive revelations” about his brother and France star Kylian Mbappe.

Following Paul's shocking allegations, Matthias tweeted (translated from English to French), "My little brother who is finally starting has shown his true face. Since it was he who started to lie to the police and who brought out the info, you can't blame me. Paul, you really wanted to shut me up completely to lie and send me to prison. I suspected it now it's true, my version of the facts happens and unlike you, I have enough to prove my words and your lies. I'll tell you again: brother, manipulating people is not good!"

Matthias' shocking revelations did not end there as he added, "It's not about money: You implicated me in spite of myself, I almost died because of you, you left me in the hole while fleeing and you want to play the innocent when everything is said people will see that there is no more coward, more traitor and more hypocrite than you on this earth. Kylian, now do you understand? I have nothing negative against you, my words are for your good, everything is true and proven, and the marabou is known! Sorry to this brother, a so-called Muslim deep in witchcraft, it's never good to have a hypocrite and a traitor near you!"

Hahahaha, ce que j'attendais est arrivé : mon petit frère qui commence enfin a montré son vrai visage. Puisque c'est lui qui a commencé a parlé pour mentir à la police et qui fait sortir l'info, on pourra rien me reprocher.👇🏿https://t.co/rwnmaLtiHs — Mathias Pogba (@LeMathiasPogba) August 28, 2022

