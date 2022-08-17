Mbappe's Mother Speaks Out On PSG Star's Rift With Neymar; 'Situation Has Been Resolved'

French footballer Kylian Mbappe's mother Fayza Lamari has opened up on the alleged rift between him and his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar Jr. According to reports, the forward is unhappy with his limited influence in the dressing room, which he believes is caused by the presence of the Brazilian star. The shift in feelings between the two attacking players was apparent during PSG's 5-2 win over Montpellier last weekend.

Now, Fayza Lamari has dismissed rumours of a rift between her son and Neymar Jr. She told Kora Sport that the situation has been handled internally by PSG and everything is perfectly fine.

"The situation has been resolved internally and everything is perfect," Lamari was quoted as saying.

Galtier defends Mbappe

Earlier, it was reported that Mbappe and Neymar got involved in a heated altercation inside the dressing room after the latter took over the penalty duties following the former's spot-kick miss earlier in their clash against Montpellier. Mbappe was also seen giving up on a counterattack after not receiving a cross-field pass. Both incidents received a lot of criticism from PSG fans, however, head coach Christophe Galtier defended Mbappe after the match.

"It's a bit normal for him to be disappointed at being a little short physically compared to his teammates," Galtier told reporters after the clash.

While Galtier and Lamari have played down speculations of a rift between Mbappe and Neymar, the rumours are unlikely to subside anytime soon. After the game against Montpellier, Neymar liked several tweets stating that he should not be a No. 2 penalty taker at any club.

Mbappe reportedly wants a more central role at Parc des Princes. It is important to mention that when the France international rejected offers from Spanish giants Real Madrid, speculation caught fire that he decided to stay in the French capital because the club plans to give him the central role in PSG's new project.

"PSG is important to me! Maybe I haven't had enough time to be romantic enough with the fans. I wanted to perform first, but this club means a lot to me, everyone knows. I am only entering this project, I was not at the base of the project. With all the changes that are going to happen, great things are going to happen. The club comes first. It is not my project. There will be a PSG before me and after me, I just want to bring my stone to the building," Mbappe had said before the start of the new season.