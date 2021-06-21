MCD Vs NED Dream11: North Macedonia Vs Netherlands Prediction, Team And Top Picks

North Macedonia take on the Netherlands in the upcoming Euro 2020 clash on Monday, June 21. The Round 3 Group C encounter is set to be played at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the MCD vs NED Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

MCD vs NED Match Preview

North Macedonia did not have the start they wanted to the ongoing European Championship with the 62nd ranked team in FIFA standings suffering from a heavy 3-1 loss to Austria in their tournament opener. They failed to make amends as Ukraine also scored two goals past them with the visitors managing only one to suffer from their second consecutive loss in the Euros. Finding themselves positioned last on the Group C table, they have not been able to pick up a single point in the ongoing Euro 2020 and will now clash have to square off against one of the best teams in the group. Currently, on the brink of being knocked out from the Championship, North Macedonia will aim to end the tournament with some points in their kitty but will face a tough opponent on Monday.

The Netherlands on the other end, have been polar opposites to their opponents with the Dutch team kickstarting their European Championship campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Ukraine in their first game of the ongoing tournament. They went on to register their second consecutive win in the Euros with a 2-0 victory over Austria in their latest outing. Currently, at the top of the group, the Dutch national team has enjoyed an amazing run in the tournament claiming all the points possible and will look to continue their group stage form by getting the better of North Macedonia before playing in the knockout stages of the European Championship.

MCD vs NED Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - M. Depay or A. Trajkovski

Vice-Captain -W. Weghorst or G. Pandev

MCD vs NED Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - S. Dimitrievski

Defenders – SD Vrij, E. Alloski, N. Ake

Midfielders –E. Elmas, FD Jong, A. Ademi, A. Trajkovski

Strikers – M. Depay, G. Pandev, W. Weghorst

MCD vs NED Dream11 Prediction

The Dutch start the game as favourites and are expected to record a routine victory over North Macedonia on Monday.

Prediction- North Macedonia 0-2 Netherlands

Note: The above MCD vs NED Dream11 prediction, MCD vs NED Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCD vs NED Dream11 Team and MCD vs NED Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result

Image: Ons Oranje/Twitter