MCFC Vs ATKMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ISL Final Preview

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan FC (ATKMB) in the ISL final on Saturday, March 13 at 7:30 PM IST. The game will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, India. Here is our MCFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction, top picks and MCFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team.

The final of ISL 2021 is expected to be a cracker, considering both Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC are in great form and have the exact same win-loss (12-4) in the tournament. However, Mumbai have defeated ATK Mohun Bagan twice in the past, thanks to some bangers by Bartholomew Ogbeche and Mourtada Fall. ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, have failed to score a single goal against Mumbai City FC this season. Antonio Habas would have to come up with something different if he wants to see his team lift the trophy this Saturday.

Date: Saturday, March 13, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, India

Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Tondonba Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Cy Goddard, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Asif Khan, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Jackichand Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre

Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh

Mumbai City FC: Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Bartholomew Ogbeche

ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Pritam Kotal, Manvir Singh, David Williams

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana

Midfielders: Manvir Singh, Carl McHugh, Ahmed Jahouh

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre, David Williams

Considering the recent form of the teams, our MCFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction is that the Mumbai City FC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above MCFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction, MCFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team, probable MCFC vs ATKMB playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team and MCFC vs ATKMB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Mumbai City FC/ Twitter