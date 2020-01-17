MCFC Vs BFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Mumbai City FC will host Bengaluru FC on Friday, January 17 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20. While Bengaluru FC is battling with FC Goa for the top spot in ISL, Mumbai City are struggling to keep up with fourth-placed Odisha FC. Keep reading for the MCFC vs BFC Dream11 predictions, match preview and all match details.

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena

Date: Friday, January 17, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM

MCFC vs BFC team preview

After back-to-back defeats against ATK and Odisha FC, Mumbai City are now five points behind Odisha FC. They are currently 5th with 16 points after 12 games. So far, they have four each of wins, draws and losses. Paulo Machado's injury doesn't make things easy for Jorge Costa's men.

Mumbai City FC: LLWWW

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC are involved in a tense battle for the top spot with FC Goa. They currently occupy the second place in the ISL points table with 22 points after 12 games. Bengaluru have so far won 6 games while also losing twice (Draws 4). Carles Cuadrat's men still remain the best defensive side in the league with just 7 goals conceded.

Bengaluru FC: WWLWL

MCFC vs BFC Dream11 predicted line-ups

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Sarthak Golui, Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Modou Sougou, Mohamed Larbi, Bipin Singh, Amine Chermiti

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown

MCFC vs BFC Dream11 top picks

Captain: Sunil Chettri

Vice-captain: Mohamed Larbi

MCFC vs BFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Juanan Gonzalez, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Raynier Fernandes, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Rowllin Borges

Attackers: Sunil Chhetri, Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti

MCFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction

Mumbai City FC 1-2 Bengaluru FC

Note: The MCFC vs BFC Dream11 predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game