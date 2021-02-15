MCFC Vs BFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

Quick links:
Mumbai City FC square off against Bengaluru FC in their Monday night clash of the Indian Super League. The match is scheduled to be played at the Goa Medical College Stadium on February 15 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the MCFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other match details.
A big job to finish tonight! 👊#MCFCBFC #AamchiCity 🔵 @etihad pic.twitter.com/fQ5NFznPz8— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) February 15, 2021
Mumbai City FC walk into the match after being the first team to cement a spot for themselves in the semi-final play-offs of the ongoing Hero Indian Super League. Currently slotted second on the league table, the Islanders have won 10 of their 16 matches accumulating 34 points with Sergio Lobera's men sitting just 2 points shy of league leaders ATK Mohun Bagan's tally. A win on Monday will see Mumbai City FC regain their top spot with three crucial points.
Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, will start the match following a 2-0 defeat to table-toppers ATK Mohun Bagan FC. With the league stages of the ISL nearing its end, seventh-placed Bengaluru FC will need to register a win on Monday in order to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive. However, they face a tough task in the form of Mumbai City FC who have been one of the most consistent teams throughout the season.
Mumbai City FC- Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Amey Ranawade, Hernan Santana, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Cy Goddard, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre
Bengaluru FC- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Fran Gonzalez, Wungngayam Muirang, Parag Shrivas, Ajith Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Xisco Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri
Goalkeeper- Amrinder Singh
Defenders- Harmanjot Khabra, Amey Ranawade, Fran Gonzalez, Mourtada Fall
Midfielders- Ahmed Jahouh, Udanta Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Erik Paartalu
Strikers- Sunil Chhetri, Adam Le Fondre
Captain- Adam le Fondre or Udanta Singh
Vice-Captain- Sunil Chhetri or Ahmed Jahouh
The Islanders have failed to keep a single clean sheet in their last four games, conceding seven goals in their previous outings. However, they start the match as favourites and look likely to register three points in this game.
Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2-0 Bengaluru FC
Note: The above MCFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction, MCFC vs BFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCFC vs BFC Dream11 Team and MCFC vs BFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.