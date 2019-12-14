MCFC Vs BFC Dream11 Predictions, Team News And Match Preview

ISL champions Bengaluru FC will host Mumbai City FC on Sunday, December 15, 2019 (7:30 PM IST). Sunil Chettri-led Bengaluru FC is the only side in the ISL yet to taste defeat. He will be hoping for another comfortable outing at home to Mumbai City. Keep reading for the MCFC vs BFC Dream11 team news, match preview and match predictions.

🗣 The Boss will be in attendance for his pre-match press conference at 3:30 PM today ahead of our game against Bengaluru FC tomorrow.



Updates to follow...#BFCMCFC #ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/i57uToNlFL — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 14, 2019

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Date: Sunday, December 15, 2019

Kick-off: 7:30 PM IST

Also Read | U-17 Women's Tourney: India Lose 0-3 To Sweden

MCFC vs BFC Dream11 team previews

Bengaluru FC are currently second in the league behind ATK with 13 points after seven games. They have won three games and have drawn four times. Bengaluru FC also have the meanest defence in the league having conceded just twice in seven games. Bengaluru FC do not have any injury concerns as of now.

Bengaluru FC win-loss record: WDWWD

Mumbai City FC are currently at the seventh spot but have just three points more than 10th-placed Hyderabad FC. A win on the opening day of the campaign over Kerala Blasters FC remains the solitary one for Mumbai so far in the season. They have drawn four games while losing twice so far. Attacker Diego Carlos continues to be ruled out due to his injury concerns. He is joined by defender Anwar Ali on the treatment table.

Also Read | HUGE: Jurgen Klopp Will Be In-charge At Liverpool Till 2024; Golden Era Guaranteed?

Mumbai City FC win-loss record: DDDLL

MCFC vs BFC Dream11 probable line-ups

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh (GK), Souvik Chakrabarti, Pratik Chaudhari, Sarthak Golui, Subhashish Bose, Paulo Machado, Rowllin Borges, Pape Modouu Sougou, Mohamed Larbi, Serge Kevyn, Amine Mohamed Chermiti

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Albert Serran, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri

Also Read | Little Known 'Messi' Saves The Day For Kerala Blasters

MCFC vs BFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Sarthak Golui, Juanan Gonzalez

Midfielders: Raphael Augusto, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado

Attackers: Sunil Chhetri, Amine Mohamed Chermiti, Mohamed Larbi

MCFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction

Mumbai City 0-2 Bengaluru FC

Also Read | Record Buy Sanches Keeps Lille On Champions League Course