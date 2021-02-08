MCFC Vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

Mumbai City FC take on FC Goa in their upcoming Indian Super League fixture on Monday. The match is set to be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on February 8 with the kick-off scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the MCFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this encounter.

Currently at the top of the table, Mumbai City FC have registered 10 wins from 15 games, accumulating 33 points. The Islanders will walk into the match following a narrow 1-2 win against Kerala Blasters and will be hoping to continue their fine form and extend their lead at the top of the table.

FC Goa, on the other hand, are slotted 5th on the table with 5 wins from fifteen matches. They are unbeaten in their last eight games with their last outing ending in a 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC. The visitors of this game will start the match aiming for a win against Mumbai City FC as 3 points will propel them into the top 4.

MCFC vs FCG Playing 11

Mumbai City FC- Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Hernan Sanatana, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche

FC Goa- Dheeraj Singh, Adil Khan, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo

MCFC vs FCG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Amrinder Singh

Defenders- Mourtada Fall, Ivan Gonzalez, Hernan Sanatana, Saviour Gama

Midfielders- Ahmed Jahouh, Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous, Alexander Jesuraj

Strikers- Igor Angulo, Bartholomew Ogbeche

MCFC vs FCG Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Bartholomew Ogbeche

Vice-Captain- Igor Angulo

MCFC vs FCG Match Prediction

FC Goa’s Igor Angulo is currently the joint high goal scorer in the league and will be itching to add another goal to his tally against Golden Glove’s leading contender and Mumbai City FC skipper Amrinder Singh. The match promises to be a fiery contest as both teams look to play with great intent and pocket three crucial points on Monday. We predict a thrilling encounter filled with end to end action and expect Mumbai City FC to walk away with the win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Mumbai City FC 2-1 FC Goa

Note: The above MCFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction, MCFC vs FCG Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCFC vs FCG Dream11 Team and MCFC vs FCG Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.