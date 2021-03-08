MCFC Vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, ISL Semi-final Preview

Quick links:
The second leg of the Indin Super League sem-final between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa is set to take place on Monday as both teams square off in order to cement a slot in the ISL final on Monday. The ISL semi-final second leg is set to be played at the GMC Stadium on March 8 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the MCFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside a few other details of this encounter.
𝗜𝘁 𝗱𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗯𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀!⚔️— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) March 8, 2021
चला मुंबईकरांनो, होऊ दे गर्जना! 💥#MCFCFCG #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/VJFvXmQVeU
Mumbai City FC have been one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Super League campaign this season. After falling off their winning track following their second league defeat to NorthEast United, the Islanders have managed to pull themselves back up to their best form and will walk into the match as Shield winners of the Indian Super League 20-21 campaign. Ending the group stages as table toppers, Sergio Lobera's men will walk into the game brimming with confidence and will aim for a win on Monday that will take them closer to winning their maiden ISL title.
FC Goa on the other hand, had their noses ahead in the previous head-to-head meeting but failed to capitalise on the opportunities and ended up playing out a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the semi-final. However, they will focus on the positives as FC Goa dominated the Islanders for the majority of the game. With the likes of Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera back with the team, the Gaurs will be eager to cross the final frontier and to book a slot for themselves in the ISL 20-21 final.
Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Hugo Boumous, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche
FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Redeem Tlang, Alexander Jesuraj, Igor Angulo
Goalkeeper - Amrinder Singh
Defenders - Saviour Gama, Mourtada Fall, Ivan Gonzalez, Mandar Rao Dessai
Midfielders - Ahmed Jahouh, Redeem Tlang, Hugo Boumous, Alexander Jesuraj
Strikers - Adam Le Fondre, Igor Angulo
Captain- Adam Le Fondre or Alexander Jesuraj
Vice-Captain- Igor Angulo or Ahmed Jahouh
Sergio Lobera's men showed great fighting spirit as they managed to come back in to crawl back into the match twice. Given their performances in the previous match, Mumbai City FC start this match as favourites and look likely to edge out a narrow win at the end of the 90 minutes.
Prediction- Mumbai City FC 1-0 FC Goa
Note: The above MCFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction, MCFC vs FCG Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCFC vs FCG Dream11 Team and MCFC vs FCG Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.