MCFC Vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, ISL Semi-final Preview

The second leg of the Indin Super League sem-final between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa is set to take place on Monday as both teams square off in order to cement a slot in the ISL final on Monday. The ISL semi-final second leg is set to be played at the GMC Stadium on March 8 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the MCFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside a few other details of this encounter.

MCFC vs FCG live: MCFC vs FCG Dream11 match preview

Mumbai City FC have been one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Super League campaign this season. After falling off their winning track following their second league defeat to NorthEast United, the Islanders have managed to pull themselves back up to their best form and will walk into the match as Shield winners of the Indian Super League 20-21 campaign. Ending the group stages as table toppers, Sergio Lobera's men will walk into the game brimming with confidence and will aim for a win on Monday that will take them closer to winning their maiden ISL title.

FC Goa on the other hand, had their noses ahead in the previous head-to-head meeting but failed to capitalise on the opportunities and ended up playing out a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the semi-final. However, they will focus on the positives as FC Goa dominated the Islanders for the majority of the game. With the likes of Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera back with the team, the Gaurs will be eager to cross the final frontier and to book a slot for themselves in the ISL 20-21 final.

MCFC vs FCG Playing 11

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Hugo Boumous, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Redeem Tlang, Alexander Jesuraj, Igor Angulo

MCFC vs FCG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Amrinder Singh

Defenders - Saviour Gama, Mourtada Fall, Ivan Gonzalez, Mandar Rao Dessai

Midfielders - Ahmed Jahouh, Redeem Tlang, Hugo Boumous, Alexander Jesuraj

Strikers - Adam Le Fondre, Igor Angulo

MCFC vs FCG Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Adam Le Fondre or Alexander Jesuraj

Vice-Captain- Igor Angulo or Ahmed Jahouh

MCFC vs FCG Match Prediction

Sergio Lobera's men showed great fighting spirit as they managed to come back in to crawl back into the match twice. Given their performances in the previous match, Mumbai City FC start this match as favourites and look likely to edge out a narrow win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Mumbai City FC 1-0 FC Goa

Note: The above MCFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction, MCFC vs FCG Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCFC vs FCG Dream11 Team and MCFC vs FCG Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.