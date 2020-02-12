MCFC Vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All ISL Details

FC Goa host Mumbai City FC for their Matchday 17 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. FC Goa are currently on the second spot of the ISL points table with 10 wins in 16 games (Draws 3, Losses 3). The Goa-based team have a total of 33 points to their name. FC Goa have lost just once in their last five games (Wins 4). The hosts have found the net 36 times this season and conceded 21 goals. They have a goal difference of 15.

Mumbai City FC are currently on the fourth spot of the ISL points table with seven wins in 16 games (Draws 5, Losses 4). The Mumbai-based team have a total of 26 points to their name. Mumbai City FC have won thrice in their last 5 games (Losses 1, Draws 1). Mumbai City FC have found the net 23 times this season and conceded 23 goals. They have a goal difference of 0.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday, February 12, 2020 (7:30 PM) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Here's the MCFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction and MCFC vs FCG Dream11 team.

MCFC vs FCG Dream11 Predictions

MCFC vs FCG Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

MCFC vs FCG Dream11: Mumbai City FC Full Squad

Amrinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kunal Sawant, Pratik Chowdhary, Mato Grgic, Subashish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Hmingthan Mawia, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Mohamed Larbi, Surchandra Singh, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Asif Khan, Serge Kevyn Aboue, Amine Chermiti, Pranjal Bhumij, Diego Carlos , Modou Sougou

MCFC vs FCG Dream11: FC Goa Full Squad

Mohammad Nawaz, Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Serigne Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Coro, Manvir Singh

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.