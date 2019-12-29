MCFC Vs HYD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Mumbai City FC host Hyderabad for their Matchday 10 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. Mumbai City are currently on the fifth spot of the points table with just 3 wins in 9 games (Draws 4, Losses 2). The Mumbai-based side have a total of 13 points to their name. Mumbai City FC have not lost a single game in their last five clashes (Wins 2 Draws 3). The hosts have found the net 15 times this season and conceded 16 goals. They have a negative goal difference of -1.

As for Hyderabad, they are on the last spot of the points table with 1 win in 9 games (Draws 2, Loss 6). The Hyderabad-based team have not won a single game in their last five ISL clashes. Hyderabad have managed to bag a total of 5 points in the season with a goal difference of (-10). The match is scheduled for Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 7:30 PM IST at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai. Here's the MCFC vs HYD Dream11 prediction.

MCFC vs HYD Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper

Amrinder Singh (MCFC) (Points: 33.5)

Defenders

S Golui (MCFC) (Points: 39.5)

S Chakrabarti (MCFC) (Points: 27)

S Bose (MCFC) (Points: 39)

M Kilgallon (HYD) (Points: 30.5)

Midfielders

P Machado (MCFC) (Points: 42)

M Pereira (HYD) (Points: 40.5)

R Fernandes (MCFC) (Points: 37)

Forwards

Robin-Singh (HYD) (Points: 20.5)

G Barnes (HYD) (Points: 10.5)

D Silva (HYD) (Points: 36.5)

MCFC vs HYD - Team Squad

Mumbai City FC:

Amrinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kunal Sawant, Pratik Chowdhary, Anwar Ali, Mato Grgic, Subashish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Hmingthan Mawia, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Mohamed Larbi, Souvik Chakraborty, Surchandra Singh, Bipin Singh, Serge Kevyn Aboue, Amine Chermiti, Pranjal Bhumij, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou.

Hyderabad:

Kamalijt-Singh, Laxmikant Kattimani, Anuj-Kumar, Gurtej-Singh, Rafael Lopez, Sahil Panwar, Ashish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammad Yasir, Tarif Akhand, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Gordillo, Deependra Negi, Sahil Tavora, Rohit-Kumar, Adil Khan, Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Marcelinho Leite Pereira, Robin-Singh, Giles Barnes Barnes, Gani Nigam, Deyvison Rogerio Da Silya.

