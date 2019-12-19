MCFC Vs JFC Dream11 Match Preview, Team News And Line-up Predictions

Jamshedpur FC will host Mumbai City FC on Thursday in ISL 2019-20. Both the sides will be chasing a spot in the top four of the ISL points table and it'll be an interesting clash between the fourth and fifth placed team. Keep reading for MCFC vs JFC Dream11 team news, match preview and combined line-up.
Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium
Date: Thursday, December 19, 2019
Kick-off: 7:30 PM IST
A goal ⚽ from @emerson22memo played the difference when we faced @MumbaiCityFC last season.— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 19, 2019
Let's hear your score predictions for tonight's #JFCMCFC below! 👇#JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/6fBySPkGgI
Mumbai City FC scored a dramatic injury-time goal to secure a victory over last season's ISL champions Bengaluru FC on Sunday. The win should provide a big boost to Mumbai. They have jumped to the fifth position in the league with 10 points after eight games. Mumbai City have been beaten twice in the league and will be eager to avoid another defeat on Thursday night. Mumbai City do not have any fresh injury concerns.
Coach Antonio Iriondo talks about areas of improvement ahead of our battle against @MumbaiCityFC.— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 18, 2019
Full pre-match press conference.👇#JamKeKhelo #JFCMCFChttps://t.co/iH6CCKv67l
Jamshedpur FC have seen their form dip in recent weeks. They've failed to win their last three games in a row. As a result, they have dropped to fourth in the league. They're just three points off first-placed Bengaluru FC. Jamshedpur have so far won three games while losing just once in eight games. They have picked up 13 points. Sergio Castel is doubtful to start the game after sustaining an injury against NorthEast United on December 2.
Amrinder Singh, Sarthak Golui, Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado, Mohamed Larbi, Bipin Singh, Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti
Subrata Paul (GK), Robin Gurung, Memo, Tiri, Narendar Gehlot, Aitor Monroy, Piti, CK Vineeth, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary
Captain: Amine Chermiti
Vice-captain: Farukh Choudhary
Goalkeeper: Subrata Paul
Defenders: Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Robin Gurung
Midfielders: Rowllin Borges, Piti, Paulo Machado, Noe Acosta
Forwards: Amine Chermiti, Farukh Choudhary
Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Mumbai City FC
Please note the MCFC vs JFC Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your game.