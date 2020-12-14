MCFC Vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Indian Super League 2020 Match Preview

Mumbai City FC are in red hot form as they sit at the top of the ISL table with four wins in five matches to their name. They are up against Jamshedpur FC who have been able to register just one win in five matches. Both the teams will take on each other tonight at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim with the game kicking off at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at MCFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction, MCFC vs JFC match prediction, and other details of the game.

MCFC vs JFC Dream11 team (Squads to be chosen from)

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam le Fondre, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman

MCFC vs JFC playing 11 (predicted)

Mumbai City FC - Amrinder Singh, Mehtab Singh, Sarthak Golui, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Bipin Singh, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Adam le Fondre.

Jamshedpur FC - Rehenesh TP (GK), Karan Amin, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alex Lima, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rahman, Jackichand Singh, Nerijus Valskis, Issac Vanmalsawma.

Also Read Mumbai City Vs Jamshedpur Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL 2020 Game Preview

MCFC vs JFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Amrinder Singh

Defenders-, Sarthak Golui, P. Hartley, S. Eze, M. Fall

Midfielders - A. Monroy, H. Santana, Rowlin Borges, H. Boumous

Attackers - N. Valskis, Adam le Fondre

Also Read Thierry Henry Turned Off TV, Couldn't Bear To Watch Xhaka Leading Arsenal: Patrice Evra

MCFC vs JFC playing 11 Top Picks

CAPTAIN- N.Valskis

VICE CAPTAIN- Adam le Fondre

Also Read Arsene Wenger Believes Man United Should Handle Paul Pogba Transfer Situation Better

MCFC vs JFC match prediction

Mumbai City start the match as the heavy favourites to win the game. They are likely to walk away with 3 points at the end of 90 minutes. However, Jamshedpur FC will look to rely on Nerijus Valskis, who has netted five goals in as many games. He will look to slot the ball past Amrinder Singh and prove himself against a top team like Mumbai City FC

Also Read Dortmund SACK Manager Lucien Favre A Day After Humiliating 5-1 Defeat Against Stuttgart

Note: The above MCFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction, MCFC vs JFC Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Team and MCFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.