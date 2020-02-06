MCFC Vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All ISL Details

Mumbai City FC host Jamshedpur FC for their Matchday 16 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. Mumbai City FC are currently on the fourth spot of the ISL points table with six wins in 15 games (Draws 5, Losses 4). The Mumbai-based team have a total of 23 points to their name. Mumbai City FC have won twice in their last 5 games (Losses 2, Draw 1). The hosts have found the net 21 times this season and conceded 22 goals. They have a negative goal difference of (-1).

As for Jamshedpur FC, they are on the seventh spot of the ISL points table with four wins in 14 games (Draws 4, Losses 6). The Antonio Iriondo-led side have won just once in their last five games (Losses 4). Jamshedpur FC have managed to bag a total of 16 points in the season and have a negative goal difference of (-7). The match is scheduled for Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Mumbai Football Arena. Here's the MCFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction and MCFC vs JFC Dream11 team.

MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Predictions

MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Team (Full Squad)

MCFC vs JFC Dream11: Mumbai City full squad

Amrinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kunal Sawant, Pratik Chowdhary, Mato Grgic, Subashish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Hmingthan Mawia, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Mohamed Larbi, Surchandra Singh, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Asif Khan, Serge Kevyn Aboue, Amine Chermiti, Pranjal Bhumij, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou

MCFC vs JFC Dream11: Jamshedpur FC full squad

Subrata Pal, Rafique Ali Sardar, Niraj Kumar, Amrit Gope, Augustin Fernandes, Tiri, Narender, Joyner Lourenco, Robin Gurung, Sandip Mandi, Keegan Pereira, Karan Amin, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam, Noé Acosta, Mobashir Rahman, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, C.K. Vineeth, Piti, Sergio Castel, Aniket Jadhav, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, Gourav Mukhi, David Grande