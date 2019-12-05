MCFC Vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Mumbai City FC will host Kerala Blasters FC on Thursday, December 5. Both the sides will be chasing only their second win of the new ISL campaign and we can expect an intense battle between the two struggling sides. The match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena at 7.30 PM IST. Keep reading for the MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 analysis, predictions and team news.
Back 🏠 after almost a month and we have a cracker in store for you! 🤩— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 4, 2019
For everything you want to know about #MCFCKBFC
Both sides played the reverse fixture back in October in which Mumbai City FC got the better of Kerala Blasters. Although it was a slender 1-0 win, it remains the only win for Jorge Costa's men this season. MCFC almost got a victory in their last fixture against ATK, but a late ATK equaliser meant points were shared once again. MCFC sit 7th on the points table with 6 points after 6 games. They have drawn thrice while losing 2 games so far. Kerala Blasters FC sit 8th with 5 points after 6 games. They have won only once while losing thrice so far. Kerala Blastesr played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against FC Goa in their previous game.
Mumbai City: Diego Carlos (doubt)
Kerala Blasters: Moustapha Gning (injured), Mario Arques (injured), Gianni Zuiverloon (injured), Samuel Lalmuanpuia (doubt), Rahul KP (doubt)
Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Souvik Chakrabarti, Pratik Chaudhari, Sarthak Golui, Subhashish Bose, Paulo Machado, Rowllin Borges, Pape Modouu Sougou, Mohamed Larbi, Serge Kevyn, Amine Mohamed Chermiti
Kerala Blasters: Rehenesh TP, Mohammad Rakip, Vlatko Drobarov, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Samad, Jeakson Singh, Cidoncha, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Raphael Bouli, Bartholomew Ogbeche
Captain: Mohamed Larbi
Vice-Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche
Goalkeeper- T Rehenesh
Defenders– M Rakip, J Carneiro, S Chakrabati, S Golui
Midfielders- Cidoncha, P Machado, R Borges
Forwards- B Ogbecge, M Larbi, A Chermiti
Mumbai City FC start as favourites to win the game, however it is likely to be a 1-1 draw.
Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.
