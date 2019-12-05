MCFC Vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Mumbai City FC will host Kerala Blasters FC on Thursday, December 5. Both the sides will be chasing only their second win of the new ISL campaign and we can expect an intense battle between the two struggling sides. The match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena at 7.30 PM IST. Keep reading for the MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 analysis, predictions and team news.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Wins Record-Breaking Sixth Ballon D'Or, Overtakes Ronaldo

Back 🏠 after almost a month and we have a cracker in store for you! 🤩



For everything you want to know about #MCFCKBFC head to 👉 https://t.co/Tz4HgQRFOv#ApunKaTeam 🔵 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 4, 2019

MCFC vs KBFC preview

Both sides played the reverse fixture back in October in which Mumbai City FC got the better of Kerala Blasters. Although it was a slender 1-0 win, it remains the only win for Jorge Costa's men this season. MCFC almost got a victory in their last fixture against ATK, but a late ATK equaliser meant points were shared once again. MCFC sit 7th on the points table with 6 points after 6 games. They have drawn thrice while losing 2 games so far. Kerala Blasters FC sit 8th with 5 points after 6 games. They have won only once while losing thrice so far. Kerala Blastesr played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against FC Goa in their previous game.

Mumbai City FC: DLLDD

Kerala Blasters FC: LLDLD

Also Read | Chennaiyin FC Appoints Coyle As New Head Coach

MCFC vs KBFC injury news

Mumbai City: Diego Carlos (doubt)

Kerala Blasters: Moustapha Gning (injured), Mario Arques (injured), Gianni Zuiverloon (injured), Samuel Lalmuanpuia (doubt), Rahul KP (doubt)

Also Read | Juanan Fires Bengaluru FC To The Top Of ISL With Maiden Goal Of The Season

MCFC vs KBFC probable line-ups

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Souvik Chakrabarti, Pratik Chaudhari, Sarthak Golui, Subhashish Bose, Paulo Machado, Rowllin Borges, Pape Modouu Sougou, Mohamed Larbi, Serge Kevyn, Amine Mohamed Chermiti

Kerala Blasters: Rehenesh TP, Mohammad Rakip, Vlatko Drobarov, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Samad, Jeakson Singh, Cidoncha, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Raphael Bouli, Bartholomew Ogbeche

MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 top picks

Captain: Mohamed Larbi

Vice-Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 team and prediction

Goalkeeper- T Rehenesh

Defenders– M Rakip, J Carneiro, S Chakrabati, S Golui

Midfielders- Cidoncha, P Machado, R Borges

Forwards- B Ogbecge, M Larbi, A Chermiti

Mumbai City FC start as favourites to win the game, however it is likely to be a 1-1 draw.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

Also Read | Odisha Vs Bengaluru: Josep Gombau Starts Mind Games By Challenging Bengaluru FC