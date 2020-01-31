MCFC Vs NEUFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Mumbai City FC will host NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20). Mumbai City, who currently occupy the fifth spot in the points table, are battling for a top-four berth. A win against the struggling Highlanders should help them leapfrog fourth-placed Odisha FC. Keep reading for the MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team news, predictions and all match details.

MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 match schedule

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Date: Friday, January 31, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Also Read | Brilliant Gurpreet Hands Bengaluru FC 3 Points Against Hyderabad

MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team preview

Mumbai City FC have won five times and lost four times (D5) in 14 games. After beating reigning ISL champions Bengaluru FC a fortnight ago, Mumbai drew at Hyderabad last Friday. Pratik Chowdhury is ruled out of the tie due to suspension while Modou Sougou is expected to be back in the line-up.

NorthEast United last won a league game back in November and have endured an eight-game losing streak since. They are currently ninth in the points table with just 11 points after 12 games. The Highlanders have already lost five times (W2, D5). A playoff berth for NorthEast appears unlikely at this stage. They have scored the least number of goals this season (9). Asamoah Gyan's injury should be a big blow to the Highlanders.

MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 predicted line-ups

MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11: NorthEast United FC

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Rakesh Pradhan, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo, Nikhil Kadam, Martin Chaves, Redeem Tlang, Simon Lundevall, Andy Keogh.

MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11: Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Subashish Bose, Pratik Chowdhary, Mato Grgic, Sarthak Golui, Diego Carlos, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado, Pape Modou Sougou, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti

Also Read | Infantino Congratulates Canada's Sinclair For Goals Record

MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 top picks

Captain: Amine Chermiti

Vice-captain: Pape Modou Sougou

MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: S Roy

Defenders: H Kai, S Golui, S Bose,

Midfielders: P Machado, R Fernandes, R Borges, J Leudo

Attackers: M Sogou, R Tlang, A Chermiti

Also Read | Overhauled Chiefs Defense Under Spagnuolo Rises To Occasion

MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction

Mumbai City FC will be the favourites to win the game.

Note: The MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your game.

Also Read | Playing For Rangers FC A Dream Come True: Bala Devi