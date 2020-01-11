MCFC Vs ODS Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Odisha FC will host Mumbai City FC in ISL 2019-20 on January 11, 2020. It'll be an interesting clash between the two sides vying for a top-four finish in the league.

Keep reading for the MCFC vs ODS Dream11 team news, match preview and predictions.

Venue: Kalinga Stadium

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM

MCFC vs ODS team preview

Mumbai City FC have seen a major upturn of form in recent weeks. After going winless for six games in a row, they bounced back to win their next three. However, they lost to fellow top-four hopeful ATK in their previous league outing.

Mumbai City are fourth in the league with 16 points after 11 games. So far they have managed to win 4 games and lose 3 with 4 draws. Midfielder Paulo Machado is ruled out for the tie with an injury.

Odisha FC have seen a similar revival in recent weeks. After managing just one win in their opening seven games, they managed to win three of their next four. Odisha FC beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in their previous league fixture. They are currently fifth, just one point behind Mumbai City. Odisha FC do not have any fresh injury concerns.

MCFC vs ODS predicted line-ups

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Shubham Sarangi, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Martin Guedes, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridane Santana

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Surchandra Singh, Mohamed Larbi, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou

MCFC vs ODS Dream11 top picks

Captain: Amine Chermiti

Vice-Captain: Aridane Santana

MCFC vs ODS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Sarthak Golui, Shubham Sarangi, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Attackers: Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou, Aridane Santana

MCFC vs ODS Dream11 prediction

It will be a tight affair between two closely matched sides. A draw should suit both sides.

Note: The MCFC vs ODS Dream11 predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game

(Image Courtesy: Odisha Sports Official Twitter handle)