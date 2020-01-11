The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

MCFC Vs ODS Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Football News

Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC will clash on Saturday in ISL 2019-20. Check out the MCFC vs ODS Dream11 predictions, match preview and all match details.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
mcfc vs ods dream11

Odisha FC will host Mumbai City FC in ISL 2019-20 on January 11, 2020. It'll be an interesting clash between the two sides vying for a top-four finish in the league.

Keep reading for the MCFC vs ODS Dream11 team news, match preview and predictions.

Venue: Kalinga Stadium

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM

Also Read | Palace Signs Cenk Tosun On Loan From Everton

MCFC vs ODS team preview

Mumbai City FC have seen a major upturn of form in recent weeks. After going winless for six games in a row, they bounced back to win their next three. However, they lost to fellow top-four hopeful ATK in their previous league outing.

Mumbai City are fourth in the league with 16 points after 11 games. So far they have managed to win 4 games and lose 3 with 4 draws. Midfielder Paulo Machado is ruled out for the tie with an injury.

Odisha FC have seen a similar revival in recent weeks. After managing just one win in their opening seven games, they managed to win three of their next four. Odisha FC beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in their previous league fixture. They are currently fifth, just one point behind Mumbai City. Odisha FC do not have any fresh injury concerns.

MCFC vs ODS predicted line-ups

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Shubham Sarangi, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Martin Guedes, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridane Santana

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Surchandra Singh, Mohamed Larbi, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou

Also Read | Man Utd Owners Glazers' Take On Selling Club Amid Financial Struggles

MCFC vs ODS Dream11 top picks

Captain: Amine Chermiti

Vice-Captain: Aridane Santana

Also Read | Liverpool Dominate December PL Awards; Jurgen Klopp And Alexander-Arnold Bag Accolades

MCFC vs ODS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Sarthak Golui, Shubham Sarangi, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Attackers: Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou,  Aridane Santana

MCFC vs ODS Dream11 prediction

It will be a tight affair between two closely matched sides. A draw should suit both sides.

Note: The MCFC vs ODS Dream11 predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp Makes The Press Google What Position Jose Mourinho Played In His Career

(Image Courtesy: Odisha Sports Official Twitter handle)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
HASSAN ROUHANI APOLOGISES
US BACKS INDIA OVER ARTICLE 370
COLD WAVE CONDITIONS IN PUNJAB, HARYANA
UN PLEA IN SC FOR ROHINGYAS
LJP REJECTS PRASHANT KISHOR'S OFFER
DHAWAN BACK IN THE PICTURE