MCFC Vs ODS Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Odisha FC will host Mumbai City FC in ISL 2019-20 on January 11, 2020. It'll be an interesting clash between the two sides vying for a top-four finish in the league.
Keep reading for the MCFC vs ODS Dream11 team news, match preview and predictions.
Venue: Kalinga Stadium
Date: Saturday, January 11, 2020
Time: 7:30 PM
An enthralling encounter awaits you when @OdishaFC takes on @MumbaiCityFC at iconic #KalingStadium🏟 #Bhubaneswar. 😍— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) January 10, 2020
Only 1⃣ day to go when this intense match will be played. #AmaTeamAmaGame #OdishaForFootball #ODIMUM #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/susQ9n5oAI
Mumbai City FC have seen a major upturn of form in recent weeks. After going winless for six games in a row, they bounced back to win their next three. However, they lost to fellow top-four hopeful ATK in their previous league outing.
Mumbai City are fourth in the league with 16 points after 11 games. So far they have managed to win 4 games and lose 3 with 4 draws. Midfielder Paulo Machado is ruled out for the tie with an injury.
Odisha FC have seen a similar revival in recent weeks. After managing just one win in their opening seven games, they managed to win three of their next four. Odisha FC beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in their previous league fixture. They are currently fifth, just one point behind Mumbai City. Odisha FC do not have any fresh injury concerns.
Captain: Amine Chermiti
Vice-Captain: Aridane Santana
Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh
Defenders: Sarthak Golui, Shubham Sarangi, Subhasish Bose
Midfielders: Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga
Attackers: Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou, Aridane Santana
It will be a tight affair between two closely matched sides. A draw should suit both sides.
Note: The MCFC vs ODS Dream11 predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game
