MCFC Vs SCEB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Hero ISL Game Preview

Following a mixed start to the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, with a victory and defeat each, Mumbai City FC will square off against SC East Bengal on Matchday 3 on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Here's the MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 team news, prediction, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

MCFC vs SCEB live: MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: GMC Stadium

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Time: 7.30 pm IST

MCFC vs SCEB live: MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction and preview

Mumbai City FC witnessed a struggling start to the ISL campaign with a 0-1 defeat against NorthEast United. But the team, led by Amrinder Singh bounced back against FC Goa. Mumbai City FC succeded in bagging three points against 10-men FC Goa, following the only goal from Adam le Fondre, who converted from the spot, in the injury time of the game. Mumbai City FC sit fifth on the ISL points table.

Similarly, SC East Bengal struggled in their opening fixture of the ongoing ISL campaign, with a defeat against defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan. Roy Krishna and Manvinder Singh scored once each to inflict a harsh defeat on East Bengal, who now sit at the bottom of the ISL table.

Squads for the MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 team

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Sarthak Golui, Tondonba Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Sourav Das, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Rowllin Borges, Farukh Choudhary, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Adam Le Fondre

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder, Sankar Roy, Mirshad Michu, Rafique Ali, Samad Mallick, Abhishek Ambekar, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Mohamad Irshad, Gurtej Singh, N Rohen Singh, Lalramchullova, Rana Gharami, Anil Chawan, Sehnaj Singh, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Milan Singh, Wahengbam Luwang, Bikash Jairu, Yumnam Singh, Surchandra Singh, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Rafique, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Haobam Singh, Balwant Singh, Girik Khosla, Jeje Lalpekhlua, CK Vineeth, Harmanpreet Singh

MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Singh

Midfielders: Hugo Boumous, Milan Singh, Rowllin Borges

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Girik Khosla

MCFC vs SCEB top picks

Mumbai City FC: Hugo Boumous (c), Bartholomew Ogbeche

SC East Bengal: Jeje Lalpekhlua (vc), Milan Singh

MCFC vs SCEB match prediction

Mumba City FC start off as the favourites to win the game against SC East Bengal considering their recent victory against FC Goa.

Note: The MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The MCFC vs SCEB playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Mumbai City FC Twitter