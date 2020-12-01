MCFC Vs SCEB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Hero ISL Game Preview

Quick links:
Following a mixed start to the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, with a victory and defeat each, Mumbai City FC will square off against SC East Bengal on Matchday 3 on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Here's the MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 team news, prediction, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.
Venue: GMC Stadium
Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Time: 7.30 pm IST
Mumbai City FC witnessed a struggling start to the ISL campaign with a 0-1 defeat against NorthEast United. But the team, led by Amrinder Singh bounced back against FC Goa. Mumbai City FC succeded in bagging three points against 10-men FC Goa, following the only goal from Adam le Fondre, who converted from the spot, in the injury time of the game. Mumbai City FC sit fifth on the ISL points table.
Similarly, SC East Bengal struggled in their opening fixture of the ongoing ISL campaign, with a defeat against defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan. Roy Krishna and Manvinder Singh scored once each to inflict a harsh defeat on East Bengal, who now sit at the bottom of the ISL table.
Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Sarthak Golui, Tondonba Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Sourav Das, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Rowllin Borges, Farukh Choudhary, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Adam Le Fondre
SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder, Sankar Roy, Mirshad Michu, Rafique Ali, Samad Mallick, Abhishek Ambekar, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Mohamad Irshad, Gurtej Singh, N Rohen Singh, Lalramchullova, Rana Gharami, Anil Chawan, Sehnaj Singh, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Milan Singh, Wahengbam Luwang, Bikash Jairu, Yumnam Singh, Surchandra Singh, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Rafique, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Haobam Singh, Balwant Singh, Girik Khosla, Jeje Lalpekhlua, CK Vineeth, Harmanpreet Singh
Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh
Defenders: Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Singh
Midfielders: Hugo Boumous, Milan Singh, Rowllin Borges
Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Girik Khosla
Mumbai City FC: Hugo Boumous (c), Bartholomew Ogbeche
SC East Bengal: Jeje Lalpekhlua (vc), Milan Singh
Mumba City FC start off as the favourites to win the game against SC East Bengal considering their recent victory against FC Goa.
