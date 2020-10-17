MCI Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Manchester City will play hosts to Arsenal at the Etihad on Saturday, October 17 at 10:00 pm IST. Pep Guardiola would be hoping to get his team back on track to compete for the league title while Arsenal will look to build on their good run. Here's a look at our MCI vs ARS Dream11 prediction, MCI vs ARS Dream11 team and the probable MCI vs ARS playing 11.

MCI vs ARS live: MCI vs ARS Dream11 prediction and preview

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners sit just three points off first place and will look to pick all points here today. The rejuvenated Arsenal side have been brilliant and will be on the lookout to win the game. On the other hand, Manchester City are in poor form and come into the game having failed to win their last two league fixtures and will want to start winning if they are to aim for the Premier League title. Based on recent form, our MCI vs ARS Dream11 prediction is a closely fought draw.

🕹 𝗧𝗼𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 | 𝗔𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻



Achievement unlocked 🔓 pic.twitter.com/MezGguBVeI — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 17, 2020

MCI vs ARS Dream11 prediction: Manchester City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Arsenal have not beaten Man City in the league since 2015 and the last time the two sides met in the league, Arsenal fell to a 3-0 defeat. In all, the two sides have faced each other 200 times. Arsenal have won 98 of those, while Manchester City have won 47; the remaining 45 have ended in draws.

MCI vs ARS Dream11 prediction: Probable MCI vs ARS playing 11

Manchester City probable XI - Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Foden, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Sterling

Arsenal probable XI - Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney; Ceballos, Partey, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

MCI vs ARS live: Top picks for MCI vs ARS Dream11 team

MCI vs ARS live: Manchester City top picks

Foden

Laporte

MCI vs ARS live: Arsenal top picks

Aubameyang

Willian

MCI vs ARS Dream11 prediction: MCI vs ARS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Leno

Defenders - Dias, Laporte, Gabriel, Tierney

Midfielders - Partey, Foden (VC), Rodri

Forwards - Willian, Mahrez, Aubameyang (C)

Note: The above MCI vs ARS Dream11 prediction, MCI vs ARS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCI vs ARS Dream11 team and MCI vs ARS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Man City, Arsenal IG