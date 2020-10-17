MCI Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Quick links:
Manchester City will play hosts to Arsenal at the Etihad on Saturday, October 17 at 10:00 pm IST. Pep Guardiola would be hoping to get his team back on track to compete for the league title while Arsenal will look to build on their good run. Here's a look at our MCI vs ARS Dream11 prediction, MCI vs ARS Dream11 team and the probable MCI vs ARS playing 11.
Mikel Arteta’s Gunners sit just three points off first place and will look to pick all points here today. The rejuvenated Arsenal side have been brilliant and will be on the lookout to win the game. On the other hand, Manchester City are in poor form and come into the game having failed to win their last two league fixtures and will want to start winning if they are to aim for the Premier League title. Based on recent form, our MCI vs ARS Dream11 prediction is a closely fought draw.
Arsenal have not beaten Man City in the league since 2015 and the last time the two sides met in the league, Arsenal fell to a 3-0 defeat. In all, the two sides have faced each other 200 times. Arsenal have won 98 of those, while Manchester City have won 47; the remaining 45 have ended in draws.
Manchester City probable XI - Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Foden, Rodri, Gundogan; Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Sterling
Arsenal probable XI - Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney; Ceballos, Partey, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang
MCI vs ARS live: Manchester City top picks
MCI vs ARS live: Arsenal top picks
Goalkeeper - Leno
Defenders - Dias, Laporte, Gabriel, Tierney
Midfielders - Partey, Foden (VC), Rodri
Forwards - Willian, Mahrez, Aubameyang (C)
