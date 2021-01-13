MCI Vs BHA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Preview

Manchester City host Brighton in their upcoming Premier League encounter on Wednesday. The match will be held at Etihad Stadium on January 13 with kick-off at 11:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the MCI vs BHA Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other match details.

Despite a slow start to the 2020/21 campaign, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are back in their true potential. Following a comfortable 3-0 win against Birmingham City in the FA Cup, Manchester City walk into the game tonight following a winning streak of six consecutive victories. Currently slotted 6th on the Premier League table, the Cityzens have registered 29 points from 15 league matches as they have won eight while drawing five and losing two. The hosts start the match as favourites as they head into the midweek fixture and will be aiming to break into the top 4 with a win against Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, played out a 1-1 draw against Newport in their latest outing and went on to win the game on penalties to qualify for the next rounds of the FA Cup. Theis last outing in the Premier League saw them play out a 3-3 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Brighton are winless in their last eight Premier League games and are currently ranked 17th on the PL table. With only 14 points from 17 league matches, Brighton are just 3 points away from the relegation zone and will look to steer away in time.

MCI vs BHA Playing 11 (Predicted)

Manchester City - Ederson, Stones, Walker, Cancelo, Dias, Foden, Gundogan, Rodri, Sterling, De Bruyne, Jesus

Brighton - Sanchez, Burn, Dunk, Veltman, Webster, Propper, March, Allister, White, Trossard, Maupay

MCI vs BHA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - R. Sanchez

Defenders - A Webster, J. Cancelo, B. White, K. Walker, L. Dunk

Midfielders - L. Trossard, K. De Bruyne, P. Foden

Strikers - R. Sterling, G. Jesus

MCI vs BHA Match Prediction

Manchester City will be without the services of Kun Aguero as the striker is still in self-isolation. However, the hosts boast enough attacking power and squad depth to destroy any opposition on any given day. We predict a comfortable win for Manchester City as the result of the game.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Brighton

Note: The above MCI vs BHA Dream11 prediction, MCI vs BHA Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, MCI vs BHA Dream11 team and MCI vs BHA Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.