MCI Vs CHE Dream11: Manchester City Vs Chelsea Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

Manchester City and Chelsea square off in what will be the biggest game of this season as both teams lock horns to win the Champions of Europe title in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 29. The Champions League final is set to be played at Estadio do Dragao in Porto with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM IST (Sunday, May 30 in India). Let's have a look at the MCI vs CHE Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this thrilling encounter.

Man. City & Chelsea go head-to-head for the ultimate prize in club football 🏆🤩



Who will triumph in Porto? 🤔#UCL #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/CIMZnFlQ3J — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 29, 2021

MCI vs CHE match preview

An all-English affair in the finals of the Champions League is a rarity but set t happen as Man City and Chelsea square off at the biggest of stages. Both the teams have been excellent in Europe's most prestigious competition. Manchester City come into the final after easing their way through the group stages, before knocking out the likes of Borussia Monchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund and last years' finalists Paris Saint-Germain in their previous rounds of the tournaments. Set to make their maiden appearance in the Champions League final, the Cityzens will be aiming to take complete advantage of Pep Guardiola's experience and look to win their first UCL title.

Chelsea, on the other hand, saw two managers lead them into the tournament with Frank Lampard leading the team across the group stages before being sacked in January. However, Thomas Tuchel has taken over from where the Englishman left off as the German tactician has gone on to help the Blues win off against tough oppositions like Atletico Madrid, FC Porto and Real Madrid en route to the final. Thomas Tuchel missed out on winning the trophy by a whisker last year with PSG and will be hoping to make things right and pass the final hurdle in the form of Man City on Saturday.

MCI vs CHE Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain - Kai Havertz

MCI vs CHE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Edouard Mendy

Defenders – Kyle Walker, Reece James, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ben Chilwell

Midfielders – Kevin De Bruyne, Mason Mount, Ilkay Gundogan

Strikers – Timo Werner, Riyad Mahrez, Kai Havertz

MCI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Thomas Tuchel has got the better of Pep Guardiola twice in recent times and will be hoping to do it again at the biggest stage possible. However, the Spaniard has an excellent record in finals and will be aiming to get third-time lucky against his English counterparts in the Champions League. We expect both teams to play out an exciting encounter with Manchester City predicted to edge out a narrow win and lift their maiden UEFA Champions League trophy on Saturday.

Prediction - Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea

Note: The above MCI vs CHE Dream11 prediction, MCI vs CHE Dream11 match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCI vs CHE Dream11 team and MCI vs CHE Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.