MCI Vs DOR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, UEFA Champions League Match Preview

Manchester City welcome Borussia Dortmund in their upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday. The first leg of the final eight is set to be played at the Etihad Stadium on April 6 with the kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM local time (Wednesday, April 7 at 12:30 AM IST). Let's have a look at the MCI vs DOR Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this encounter.

MCI vs DOR live: MCI vs DOR Dream11 match preview

Manchester City will head into the game brimming with confidence as the Cityzens recorded an astounding 2-0 win over Leicester City in their latest Premier League outing. The win over Leicester handed Pep Guardiola's men a massive 14-point lead at the top of the PL table as the Blues of Manchester aim for a quadruple this season. Entering the quarter-finals after easing past Borussia Monchengladbach in the round of 16 with a 4-0 on aggregate, the Premier League giants will fancy their chances against their German counterparts. With the first leg set to be played on home turf for Man City, the Premier League outfit will look to take massive advantage of the opportunity and head to walk into the second leg after taking a crucial lead at the Etihad Stadium.

Borussia Dortmund on the other hand will head into this game following a string of poor performances in the Bundesliga as the German side has failed to win their last two matches. Qualifying of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals after seeing off Sevilla in the previous round, the German outfit will be varying to play one of the most in-form teams in world football right now. Starting the match without the Jadon Sancho, the Black and Yellow will once again rely on Norwegian striker Erling Haaland to get crucial away goals and see them through on Tuesday.

MCI vs DOR Dream11 Team: MCI vs DOR Playing 11

Goalkeeper – Ederson Moraes

Defenders – K. Walker, M. Hummels, R. Dias, R. Guerreiro

Midfielders – K.De Bruyne, J.Bellingham, I. Gundogan

Strikers – E. Haaland, R. Sterling, T. Hazard

MCI vs DOR Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- E. Haaland

Vice-Captain - R. Sterling

MCI vs DOR Match Prediction

Manchester City start the match as undisputed favourites and are expected to register a convincing win over a struggling Borussia Dortmund side in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Prediction- Manchester City 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Note: The above MCI vs DOR Dream11 prediction, MCI vs DOR Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCI vs DOR Dream11 Team and MCI vs DOR Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.