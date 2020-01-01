MCI Vs EVE Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Injury Updates From The Premier League

Back-to-back Premier League champions Manchester City will play against Everton in the Premier League on Matchday 21. The game will be played at the Etihad Stadium on January 1, 2020. Let us look at the MCI vs EVE Dream11 preview, teams, schedule, predictions and other details of the match.
December 30, 2019
Manchester City are placed third in the Premier League with 41 points. Pep Guardiola’s side are 14 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool. Man City defeated Sheffield United in the previous Premier League game with a 2-0 scoreline. Everton are placed 10th on the Premier League points table, having bagged 25 points so far. Everton defeated Newcastle United with a 2-1 scoreline in their previous game in the Premier League on Matchday 20.
Venue: Etihad Stadium
Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2020
Time: 11 pm (IST)
Manchester City: WLWWL
Everton: WWDDW
Manchester City: Ederson Moraes (gk), Fernandinho (c), Nicolas Otamendi, Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling
Everton: Jordan Pickford (gk), Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Djibril Sidibe, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne, Theo Walcott, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.
Captain: Fernandinho
Vice-captain: Richarlison
Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes
Defenders: Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi, Mason Holgate, Djibril Sidibe
Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Tom Davies
Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Richarlison
Manchester City are likely to win the match against Everton.
