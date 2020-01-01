MCI Vs EVE Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Injury Updates From The Premier League

Back-to-back Premier League champions Manchester City will play against Everton in the Premier League on Matchday 21. The game will be played at the Etihad Stadium on January 1, 2020. Let us look at the MCI vs EVE Dream11 preview, teams, schedule, predictions and other details of the match.

MCI vs EVE Dream11 Match Preview

Manchester City are placed third in the Premier League with 41 points. Pep Guardiola’s side are 14 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool. Man City defeated Sheffield United in the previous Premier League game with a 2-0 scoreline. Everton are placed 10th on the Premier League points table, having bagged 25 points so far. Everton defeated Newcastle United with a 2-1 scoreline in their previous game in the Premier League on Matchday 20.

MCI vs EVE Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Time: 11 pm (IST)

MCI vs EVE Dream11 Last five matches

Manchester City: WLWWL

Everton: WWDDW

MCI vs EVE Dream11 Teams

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes (gk), Fernandinho (c), Nicolas Otamendi, Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Everton: Jordan Pickford (gk), Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Djibril Sidibe, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne, Theo Walcott, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

MCI vs EVE Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Fernandinho

Vice-captain: Richarlison

MCI vs EVE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

Defenders: Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi, Mason Holgate, Djibril Sidibe

Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Tom Davies

Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Richarlison

MCI vs EVE Dream11 Match Predictions

Manchester City are likely to win the match against Everton.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

