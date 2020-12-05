MCI Vs FUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League 2020-21 Game Preview

Manchester City (MCI) host Fulham (FUL) at the Etihad Stadium with both sides having had morale-boosting wins. The MCI vs FUL live game will take place on Saturday, December 5 at 8:30 PM IST. Fans can play the MCI vs FUL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here's a look at our MCI vs FUL Dream11 prediction, MCI vs FUL Dream11 team and MCI vs FUL top picks for the encounter.

MCI vs FUL Dream11 prediction and preview

Manchester City has endured a patchy campaign until now, with the Cityzens struggling to put together a consistent run of wins. The same is evidenced by their recent form, with the team having won just two out of its last five league encounters. Pep Guardiola’s men are placed 11th in the Premier League standings, with 15 points from nine games. However, the hosts come into the clash on the back of a comprehensive 5-0 home victory over Burnley.

Fulham’s return to the Premier League has been anything but easy, with the London club languishing in 17th place, just out of the relegation zone. Just like their opponents, Fulham has won just two out of their last five league encounters and have picked up seven points from 10 games this season. However, Scott Parker’s men surprised everyone last time out when they beat Leicester City 2-1 away.

MCI vs FUL playing 11

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodrigo Hernandez, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Fulham: Alphonse Areola, Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Bobby Reid, Ivan Cavaleiro, Ademola Lookman

MCI vs FUL Dream11 team

Here is the MCI vs FUL Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points

Captain: Riyad Mahrez

Vice-Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Goalkeeper: Alphonse Areola

Defenders: Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Ola Aina, Ruben Dias

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Ademola Lookman, Kevin De Bruyne

Forwards: Riyad Mahrez, Ivan Cavaleiro, Gabriel Jesus

MCI vs FUL Dream11 team top picks

Here are the top picks for the MCI vs FUL Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points

Manchester City: Benjamin Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus

Fulham: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Ademola Lookman, Ivan Cavaleiro

MCI vs FUL match prediction

According to our MCI vs FUL match prediction, Manchester City will win the game.

Note - The above MCI vs FUL Dream11 match prediction, MCI vs FUL Dream11 team and MCI vs FUL top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCI vs FUL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Fulham Instagram, Manchester City Instagram