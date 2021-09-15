MCI Vs LEP Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Fantasy Picks, Predicted XI And More

Premier League winners Manchester City will welcome Bundesliga team, RB Leipzig, to the Etihad Stadium for a Group A encounter of the UEFA Champions League at 12:30 AM IST. Manchester City have a strong team and a point to prove in this game. The Sky Blues narrowly defeated Leicester City in their previous encounter and will need to be at their best in this one. Pep Guardiola's team began their EPL campaign with a disappointing 0-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. However, they have won three consecutive league games in a pleasant way, against Norwich City, Arsenal, and Leicester City, and will seek to extend their winning streak against Leipzig.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, has struggled thus far this season in the German Bundesliga under new coach Jesse Marsch. Though they are one of Bundesliga's biggest sides, finishing second with 65 points in 34 games last season, they have lost three of their first four games, and come into this game behind defeat a 1-4 loss to Bayern Munich. The Red Bulls will be looking for a stronger start away from home in this encounter.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig head to head

Manchester City has never faced RB Leipzig in a European match before and must be wary of an upset this week. On their day, the Germans can outplay any team in the competition.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Team News

Manchester City

Zack Steffen, the team's reserve goalkeeper, tested positive for the coronavirus and will not play in this game. Benjamin Mendy is currently being held by police for a sexual assault case and will be unable to play in this match. Meanwhile, Kevin de Bruyne will rejoin the team after recovering from an ankle injury and is likely to compete in the game.

RB Leipzig

Due to a joint capsule tear, German left-back Marcel Halstenberg will miss the game. Marcelo Saracchi, a fellow defender, will also miss the game as he recovers from a cruciate ligament injury.

MCI vs LEP Probable Playing XI

Manchester City Probable Playing XI: Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Rodrigo Hernandez, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling.

RB Leipzig Probable Playing XI: Peter Gulacsi; Angelino, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Lukas Klostermann; Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams; Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku, Dominik Szoboszlai; Andre Silva.

MCI vs LEP Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Manchester City

Jack Grealish

Kevin De Bruyne

RB Leipzig

Andre Silva

Emil Forsberg

MCI vs LEP Dream11 Prediction:

Peter Gulacsi(GK); Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, John Stones; Rodrigo Hernandez, Jack Grealish(VC), Kevin de Bruyne(C), Christopher Nkunku, Emil Forsberg; Ferran Torres, Andre-Silva.

UEFA Champions League: MCI vs LEP Prediction

Manchester City are stronger on paper and have had a much better start to the season than their counterparts. However, RB Leipzig is fully capable of pulling off an upset but will need to play their very best. Our prediction is Manchester City will win the game 3-1

Image: AP