MCI Vs MOB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Champions League Match Preview

Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach will travel to the Puskas Arena to face each other in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The match is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, March 17 at 1:30 AM IST.

Manchester City arrive into the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 with a 2-0 lead over Borussia Monchengladbach. Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus scored the goals for the Citizens in the first leg. Having won 23 of their previous 24 games in all competitions, Pep Guardiola's men are in top form coming into the second leg. Moreover, with the Premier League almost won, Manchester City will now shift focus to winning their maiden Champions League.

On the other hand, Borussia Monchengladbach have been in miserable form heading into this game as they have lost their previous six games in all competitions. Marco Rose's men have just won eight games (9D 8L) all season and as a result, have slipped to tenth place in the Bundesliga standings. Because of the form of the two teams, we expect this match to go just one way and that is Manchester City's. Our MCI vs MOB match prediction is MCI 3-0 MOB.

Considering Pep Guardiola's rotation policy for Man City, it may be tricky to pick the best squad, but below are our expectations of the starting 11.

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

Borussia Monchengladbach: Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Oscar Wendt, Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus, Breel Embolo, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea

Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer

Defenders: Nico Elvedi, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oscar Wendt

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan

Strikers: Raheem Sterling, Lars Stindl, Gabriel Jesus

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-captain: Riyad Mahrez

