MCI Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Game Details

Manchester City take on Manchester United in the semi-final of the EFL Cup on Wednesday. This will be the third time that the two teams take on each other this season. Manchester United won the first match while City got their revenge in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg. The defending champions currently hold a 1-3 advantage over their rivals and will hope to follow that up with another win on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium. You can play the MCI vs MUN Dream11 game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the MCI vs MUN Dream11 predictions and squad details.
Ederson Moraes (GK), Kyle Walker, John Stones, Fernandinho, Ferland Mendy, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling.
David De Gea (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Mason Greenwood, Juan Mata, Daniel James, Anthony Martial.
Ole has discussed the fitness of five Reds, including @NemanjaMatic...#MUFC #CarabaoCup— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 28, 2020
Goalkeeper: Ederson
Defenders: K Walker, A Wan-Bissaka, V Lindelof, Fernandinho
Midfielders: Rodri, J Mata, K De Bruyne (VC)
Forwards: D James, S Aguero (C), R Sterling
Manchester City will start as favourites to win against Manchester United.
Back in full training 💪— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 28, 2020
🏃♂️ @LeroySane19
🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/KNILnyjjIk
