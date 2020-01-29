MCI Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Game Details

Manchester City take on Manchester United in the semi-final of the EFL Cup on Wednesday. This will be the third time that the two teams take on each other this season. Manchester United won the first match while City got their revenge in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg. The defending champions currently hold a 1-3 advantage over their rivals and will hope to follow that up with another win on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium. You can play the MCI vs MUN Dream11 game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the MCI vs MUN Dream11 predictions and squad details.

MCI vs MUN Dream11 prediction

MCI vs MUN Dream11 prediction - Manchester City possible starting 11

Ederson Moraes (GK), Kyle Walker, John Stones, Fernandinho, Ferland Mendy, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling.

MCI vs MUN Dream11 prediction - Manchester United possible starting 11

David De Gea (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Mason Greenwood, Juan Mata, Daniel James, Anthony Martial.

MCI VS MUN Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: K Walker, A Wan-Bissaka, V Lindelof, Fernandinho

Midfielders: Rodri, J Mata, K De Bruyne (VC)

Forwards: D James, S Aguero (C), R Sterling

Manchester City will start as favourites to win against Manchester United.

Note: Please keep in mind that these MCI vs MUN Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The MCI vs MUN Dream11 selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

