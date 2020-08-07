MCI Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Champions League Live

LaLiga champions Real Madrid have landed in England for their Champions League Round of 16 second-leg reunion against Manchester City at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City clinched a close 2-1 win against Los Blancos in Spain and returned home with a two-goal advantage. Real Madrid will have to score twice and not concede a single goal to advance in the competition. Here is our MCI vs RM Dream11 prediction as Eden Hazard and co don battle gear in Manchester.

MCI vs RM live: MCI vs RM Dream11 prediction and preview

Real Madrid and Manchester City will be facing each other for the 3rd time at the Etihad in the Champions League. The previous two clashes ended in draws (1-1, 0-0). Los Blancos have managed to win 5 out of their last 11 away Champions League outings in England (Draws 3, Losses 3). However, Real Madrid have failed to overturn a deficit after losing at home in their last 4 Champions League games.

The MCI vs RM matchup will commence on Friday, August 7 (August 8 at 12:30 AM IST). Fans can play the MCI vs RM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our MCI vs RM Dream11 prediction, MCI vs RM top picks and MCI vs RM Dream11 team.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Agrees 5-year Deal Worth €17.6m Per Year With Man United: Report

MCI vs RM Dream11 prediction: MCI vs RM Dream11 team

MCI vs RM live: MCI vs RM top picks

Kareem Benzema (Captain) Eden Hazard (Vice-captain) Kevin De Bruyne Raheem Sterling Luka Modric

Also Read | Barcelona Could Take Legal Action As Arthur Melo Refuses To Play In The Champions League

MCI vs RM live: Team updates MCI vs RM Dream11 team

MCI vs RM Dream11 team: Man City squad updates

MCI vs RM Dream11 team: Real Madrid squad updates

Also Read | Chelsea Transfer News: Lampard Looking To Sell Kepa With Onana, Oblak, Pope Lined Up

MCI vs RM live: Probable MCI vs RM playing 11

Manchester City : Ederson; Kyle Walker, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez

: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio

Also Read | Real Madrid Mumbai Fan Club Celebrate LaLiga Title Win By Supplying Food To The Needy

MCI vs RM Dream11 prediction

Our MCI vs RM Dream11 prediction is that Real Madrid will win this game.

Note: The MCI vs RM Dream11 prediction and MCI vs RM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MCI vs RM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image: Man City, Real Madrid/Instagram)