MCI Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Champions League Live

LaLiga champions Real Madrid have landed in England for their Champions League Round of 16 second-leg reunion against Manchester City at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City clinched a close 2-1 win against Los Blancos in Spain and returned home with a two-goal advantage. Real Madrid will have to score twice and not concede a single goal to advance in the competition. Here is our MCI vs RM Dream11 prediction as Eden Hazard and co don battle gear in Manchester.
Real Madrid and Manchester City will be facing each other for the 3rd time at the Etihad in the Champions League. The previous two clashes ended in draws (1-1, 0-0). Los Blancos have managed to win 5 out of their last 11 away Champions League outings in England (Draws 3, Losses 3). However, Real Madrid have failed to overturn a deficit after losing at home in their last 4 Champions League games.
The MCI vs RM matchup will commence on Friday, August 7 (August 8 at 12:30 AM IST).
